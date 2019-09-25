Cast Announced For 413 Rep's DIAL M FOR MURDER

413 Repertory's 2019-2020 Season continues with today's announcement of the complete cast and creative team of their dinner theater production of Frederick Knott's Dial M for Murder. The same script that was used to create Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 all-time-classic film. Company native, Annabelle Borke will direct 413's production of this suspenseful thriller. Dial M for Murder will run October 18 - November 9, 2019 at the Madeline Garden's in Pasadena, CA. Tickets start at $79.00 and are on sale now to the general public. All tickets include a full English high tea dinner.

In this production of the classic thriller, Tony Wendice plans to murder his unfortunate wife to claim her fortune for himself. He arranges for the perfect crime ... but things don't quite go according to plan. This timeless masterpiece of construction and plotting weaves a tangled web of clues and red herrings, back-stabbings and blackmail that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

The cast features Kevin Scott Allen (Tony Wendice), Annabelle Borke (Margot Wendice), Sommer Branham (U/S Margot Wendice), James Darbyshire (U/S Hubbard/Lesgate), Justin Heller (U/S Tony Wendice), Noah Khyle (Max Halliday), Paul McCrillis (Captain Lesgate), and Richard Warren (Inspector Hubbard)

The production team includes Annabelle Borke (Director), Julie Burlington (Producer), Amine Tadevosyan (Stage Manager).

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.413rep.org or call (619) 786-7248.





