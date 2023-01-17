Cast And Creative Team Announced For Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID At The Rose Center Theater

Are you a fan of Disney's classic animated film, The Little Mermaid? If so, you won't want to miss the upcoming production at the Rose Center Theater in Orange County. Renowned director and musical director Tim Nelson will be leading a talented creative team of choreographers Diane Makas, Jennifer Matthews, and production designer Chris Caputo, to bring the beloved story to life on stage from February 18th to March 5th.

Headlining the cast, April Malina returns to her role as Ariel from the Rose's critically acclaimed 2016 production. Charming audiences as Prince Eric is Ray Tezanos, while Lisa Katherine Taylor brings the villainous sea witch Ursula to life. Trevin Stephenson's powerful vocals will be featured in the role of Sebastian, while young talents Brady Barrett and Oliver Stewart will share the role of Flounder. Tim Nelson will portray the strong-willed King Triton.

An all-star group of artists rounds out the cast, with Avi Spitzer-Tilchin shining as Scuttle, and Garret Brown and Jillian Matthews bringing energy as Flotsam and Rylie Herbel and Jessie Reitz as Jetsam. Cliff Senior takes on the role of Grimsby, Vincent Aniceto is both Chef Louis and the Pilot, and Kristin Henry is the Head Maid, Carlotta. Ariel's sisters are portrayed by Kacy Cross as Aquata, Laurel Brookhyser and Ava Melgoza as Andrina, Taylor Herbel, Angel Dumapias, and Cat Valentine as Atina, Rae Martinez as Adella, and Kylie Matthews as Allana. The talented ensemble also includes Sofia Aniceto, Brooke Belt, Lauren Belt, Taven Blanke, Bailey Curtis, Macaila Dorney, Mia Geise, Rachel Girardet, Randall Goddard, Collin Higgins, Chloe Hubbard, Matt Kim, Lea Mano, Landon Mariano, Adrienne Morrow, Maya Puterbaugh, Darien Rorick, Avalon Rose, Alana Ruhe, Rachel Strysik, Natasha Teiman, and Samantha Walker.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Don't miss your chance to see Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on a journey of self-discovery and true love, along with an ensemble of talented performers. Tickets for Disney’s The Little Mermaid are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.rosecentertheater.com/disneys-the-little-mermaid.

Grab your tickets today and join us for an unforgettable evening of music and magic as Disney's The Little Mermaid comes to the stage in Orange County. Don't wait, book your tickets now to see one of the most beloved Disney classics live on stage.