Canyon Theatre Guild Moves Children's Workshops Online

Canyon Theatre Guild had two workshops in session when they were forced to close their doors due to the current health crisis, Adventures in Theatre (AIT), a homeschool program taking place during the day, and the After-School Theatre Program (ACT 3), for public school children.

Now, the company has launched online editions of the workshops, according to The Signal.

Workshop director and instructor, Jennifer Teague, said, "We are all very excited about working with our students again. We worked very hard to make our curriculum relevant, educational and, most of all, fun for the children. So far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. As directors, we marveled at how we could still feel the energy and the excitement of our kids, even through the online platform. Theater has always adapted to social changes - we just get to be on the cutting edge of this one."

The students are placed in small groups online, where they collaborate to write their own play. Then, the groups switch plays and perform each other's creations online for the rest of the class. In addition to this workshop, there are units on theater history and technical theater.

"It is hard knowing that I can't be at CTG in person, but I am glad that I can at least be with some of my favorite people online," said student Charlie Spainhower. "It is going to be difficult to adjust to this new life we have to live, but I am excited to see where it is going to take us, and I absolutely cannot wait to get back to CTG eventually."

