California's Teenage Drama Workshop Sets Summer Productions

In its triumphant 69th year of changing the lives of young artists, Teenage Drama Workshop (TADW) will host a three-week public run of two stage productions, including Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical JR. and The Hobbit, beginning July 3 at California State University Northridge (CSUN). Tickets are available for purchase HERE or at the CSUN Department of Theatre’s Box Office.

Drawing students from across Los Angeles County, TADW’s six-week summer conservatory program through CSUN’s Department of Theatre features 80 students, ages 12-18, who participate in acting, voice and dance lessons in addition to show rehearsals. Since many come from Title 1 schools with little to no exposure to the arts or theatre programs, TADW provides scholarships to those who need financial assistance with the program’s tuition and has become one of the most affordable and accessible theatre programs in Southern California. With 60% of the students receiving half to full scholarships, the program has proudly provided over $200,000 in scholarships since 2016.

Recently promoted to TADW’s Program Director after nine years with the program, Eric White said: “We’ve heard a lot of people say that TADW is the best kept secret in regards to theatre programs for teens in Los Angeles, but we don’t want it to be a secret any longer. It’s such a special program that we want to share it with as many young people as possible in order to inspire and build the next generation of artists. We encourage the community to come to our shows in July and see how talented these students are.”

Notable alumni of TADW include GRAMMY® winner Sabrina Carpenter, Oscar® nominee Elizabeth McGovern (Ragtime, Downton Abbey) Emmy® winner Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), two-time Emmy® winner and Oscar® nominee Mare Winningham (Dopesick, American Horror Story), Emmy® winner Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons), Tony Award® nominee Julia Lester (Into the Woods, High Musical: The Musical: The Series), Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, How the Grinch Stole Christmas), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street), as well as Mikey Fabisch (Dear Evan Hansen national tour), Will Riddle (The Buddy Holly Story national tour), Daniel David Stewart (Catch-22, Spring Awakening, The Band’s Visit) and Mary Jo Sperber (Back to the Future).

The Hobbit (Little Theatre)

July 3 & 18 at 7 PM | July 12 at 2 PM | July 16, 17, 22-24 at 11 AM

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical JR. (Campus Theatre)

July 11 at 7 PM | July 19 at 2 PM & 7 PM | July 16-18, 22-24 at 11 AM

About TADW

Since 1957, more than 7,000 Los Angeles area teenagers have participated in a high-level, six-week intensive summer program at California State University Northridge’s Department of Theatre, learning skills for acting, singing and dancing, as well as improvisation, audition preparation, playwriting and stagecraft (lights, sound and scenic construction). Students participate in all aspects of two productions TADW produces, along with an improv night, musical theatre showcase, and a 10-Minute Play Festival. Scholarships are available for students needing financial assistance for program tuition. Faculty include CSUN professors, theatre professionals and CSUN students.

