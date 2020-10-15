California Symphony Rings In Holiday Season

Audiences are invited to tune in 30 minutes prior to each concert to hear Maestro Cabrera in conversation with the featured artists.

California Symphony announced today the full programs for the final concerts in its 2020 video concert series. IT'S A CELLO-BRATION, premiering November 14 at 7 p.m., will feature "rock star cellist," composer, and returning favorite Joshua Roman and the California Symphony String Quartet; and SEASON IN SONG, premiering December 12 at 7 p.m. will continue the festivities with Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor, standout tenor Nicholas Phan, and the California Symphony Brass Quintet performing seasonal selections and holiday favorites. The free concerts will be simultaneously broadcast on Walnut Creek's local public access TV channel and online at californiasymphony.org.



IT'S A CELLO-BRATION features solo performances by Roman of Krzysztof Penderecki's Capriccio per Siegfried Palm, Caroline Shaw's In Manus Tuas, as well as an original composition. The California Symphony String Quartet, featuring Jennifer Cho (Concertmaster), Philip Santos (violin), Marcel Gemperli (viola) and Leighton Fong (cello), round out the program with 19th century English composer of color Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's lesser known gem Fantasiestücke for String Quartet Jennifer Higdon's Amazing Grace, inspired by the hymn and other tunes popular in Appalachia. For the full program, visit www.californiasymphony.org/shows/cellobration.



SEASON IN SONG features O'Connor and Phan performing a mix of traditional holiday favorites and lesser known pieces to get everyone in the holiday spirit, along with the California Symphony Brass Quintet featuring William Harvey (trumpet), Scott Macomber (trumpet), Meredith Brown (French horn), Don Benham (Principal trombone) and Forrest Byram (Principal tuba). Highlights include Byram's original arrangements of "Dreidel Song" and "O Hanukkah," Handel's "Joy to the World" and Richard S. Willis' "It Came Upon A Midnight Clear." For details, visit www.californiasymphony.org/shows/season_in_song.



"The final two concerts in our fall video concert series are sure to leave everyone feeling merry and bright this holiday season," said Music Director Donato Cabrera. "Featuring dynamic soloists along with our amazing California Symphony ensembles, each program includes audience favorites as well as daring new works and arrangements."



Audiences are invited to tune in 30 minutes prior to each concert to hear Maestro Cabrera in conversation with the featured artists.

