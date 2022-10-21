Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cal Rep Presents Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

The show will open at the CSULB Studio Theater on Thursday, November 3rd, at 7:30 p.m. Performances will continue through Saturday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m.   

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  
Cal Rep Presents Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

The cult-classic ode to science fiction and B-Horror movies of the 1930's to 1960's, The Rocky Horror Show, books, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien and directed by Jennifer Richardson, will open at the CSULB Studio Theater on Thursday, November 3rd, at 7:30 p.m. Performances will continue through Saturday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Show is a rock musical that follows a bright-eyed and newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet, on a stormy night as they unknowingly stumble into the clutches of the nefarious Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad scientist and self-proclaimed 'Sweet Transvestite from Transsexual Transylvania' with intoxicating charisma, intimidating genius, and an insatiable libido. Brad and Janet's misadventures, full of unexpected shenanigans, cause them to question everything they've known about reality, themselves, their relationship, love, and lust. Join us (if you dare) to become a creature of the night!

"If you are a little on the edge about going to see Rocky, I promise you are going to have fun, have your eyes opened, want to dance, and probably end up going to midnight showings dressing in fishnets and a corset." - Jennifer Richardson, Director, The Rocky Horror Show

Please Note: The Rocky Horror Show features sexual content and is recommended for mature audiences.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Cinema Audio Society Opens Submissions For The 59th CAS AwardsCinema Audio Society Opens Submissions For The 59th CAS Awards
October 20, 2022

Submissions for the 59th Annual Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Awards are now open.
Festival Of Arts Continues 90th Anniversary Celebration With Debut Of FoaSOUTH Off-Site Exhibit: People & PlacesFestival Of Arts Continues 90th Anniversary Celebration With Debut Of FoaSOUTH Off-Site Exhibit: People & Places
October 20, 2022

The historic Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is continuing its commemorative festivities in celebration of the Festival's 90th anniversary! The iconic arts organization has announced the debut of its latest off-site exhibit: People & Places, now open for guests to experience and browse through January 15th, 2023.
Photos: First Look at A TWISTED BARGAIN at The Flight Theater at The ComplexPhotos: First Look at A TWISTED BARGAIN at The Flight Theater at The Complex
October 20, 2022

Just in time for Halloween - A TWISTED BARGAIN, inspired by the life and crimes of Leopold & Loeb, runs October 21-30, 2022 at The Flight Theater at The Complex. Check out photos here!
A PATSY CLINE HOLIDAY CONCERT Opens at Sierra Madre Playhouse Next MonthA PATSY CLINE HOLIDAY CONCERT Opens at Sierra Madre Playhouse Next Month
October 20, 2022

One of the biggest box-office hits and critical successes in the history of Sierra Madre Playhouse was its 2015 production of the musical Always....Patsy Cline. Now, the Playhouse is bringing back that show's dynamic star and musical director, reuniting them for an extraordinary concert entertainment, A Patsy Cline Holiday Concert.
Embrace Your Cape Enterprises Announces Two Powerful One-Women Encores In Los AngelesEmbrace Your Cape Enterprises Announces Two Powerful One-Women Encores In Los Angeles
October 19, 2022

Embrace Your Cape Enterprises has announced two powerful theater encores all directed by award-winning actress, director and producer Kimleigh Smith.  