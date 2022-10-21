Cal Rep Presents Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

The cult-classic ode to science fiction and B-Horror movies of the 1930's to 1960's, The Rocky Horror Show, books, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien and directed by Jennifer Richardson, will open at the CSULB Studio Theater on Thursday, November 3rd, at 7:30 p.m. Performances will continue through Saturday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Show is a rock musical that follows a bright-eyed and newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet, on a stormy night as they unknowingly stumble into the clutches of the nefarious Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad scientist and self-proclaimed 'Sweet Transvestite from Transsexual Transylvania' with intoxicating charisma, intimidating genius, and an insatiable libido. Brad and Janet's misadventures, full of unexpected shenanigans, cause them to question everything they've known about reality, themselves, their relationship, love, and lust. Join us (if you dare) to become a creature of the night!

"If you are a little on the edge about going to see Rocky, I promise you are going to have fun, have your eyes opened, want to dance, and probably end up going to midnight showings dressing in fishnets and a corset." - Jennifer Richardson, Director, The Rocky Horror Show

Please Note: The Rocky Horror Show features sexual content and is recommended for mature audiences.