CRAZY WOKE ASIANS Virtual Comedy Festival Returns May 29-30

Crazy Woke Asians annual Comedy Festival will take place on Saturday, May 29th and Sunday, May 30th at the Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401, from 1-11PM PST and 2-9PM PST, respectively.

The event organized by founder, Kiki Yeung, licensed by Crazy Woke Asians, will feature up and coming comedians as well as some well-known headliners all the way from Los Angeles, Chicago, The Bay Area, Seattle, Hong Kong, and Canada. Laugh and Celebrate Asian Excellence!

Founded in 2018, Crazy Woke Asians started at the local level as the only ALL Asian Comedy Show at the World-Famous Comedy Store in Hollywood, CA. The organization has since expanded, and its goals are to collaborate with comedians of all varieties from around the globe, and raise awareness to Stop Asian Hate. Crazy Woke Asians has raised over $3000 to combat Asian Hate and plans to continue to wake up stages around the world.

The Crazy Woke Asians Comedy Festival, co-produced by the Santa Monica Playhouse and partnered with JokePit!, will be performed on stage with a live audience and streamed to audiences on Youtube, Facebook live and Zoom.

COMEDIAN LINEUP: The comedian lineup is as follows: Ron Josol - Just for Laughs; Neel Nanda- Comedy Central; Kevin Camia - Late Show with Stephen Colbert; Cassie Cao (Toronto) - Just for Laughs; Alyce Chan (NYC) - MomCom NYC Founder For a full Crazy Woke Asians Festival comedian lineup, bios, and photos visit: http://www.crazywokeasians.com/cwa-virtual-comedy-festival.html.

