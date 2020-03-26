CLI Studios to Invest More than $1 Million to Support Local Dance Studios

CLI Studios, the leader in online dance education for dance studios and their students, announces the Strong Studios Initiative. Over the next three months, CLI Studios will invest more than $1 million in an effort to support Studio Partners in providing industry-leading online dance education for their students, parents, and local dance communities.

"These are extraordinary times for dance studios, with new questions, new challenges, and new concerns for studio owners. To get through these difficult times we must stand together, work together, and create together, to protect the bedrock of the dance community-the local dance studio. As the worldwide leader in online dance education we are uniquely positioned to do that," said Jon Arpino, CEO of CLI Studios.

As a part of the Strong Studios Initiative CLI Studios will:

Provide one month free to new dance studios who join the Studio Partnership Program and to all of the existing Studio Partners.

Waive the annual contract requirement for new and existing Studio Partners, making it easier to participate in this uncertain time.

Provide Studio Partners the ability to give their dancers access to the dancer program, absolutely free, so they can take dancer appropriate online classes to supplement the training studios are providing.

Provide support for teachers such as weekly assignments for beginner, intermediate, and advanced dancers, with lesson plans that tie to the videos in the CLI Studios Dancer Program, so that teachers have enhanced support for teaching online.

Build new technology features on CLI Studios that allow teachers to create their own assignments and send videos directly to their students.

Film hundreds of new classes and courses exclusively Studio Partners, in every style and level of dance, that can be added to a studio's own online class offerings.

Launch national advertising campaigns encouraging dance families to support their local dance studios, featuring CLI Studios' world-renowned instructors sharing their stories of how they got their start and love for dance at their local dance studios.

"At CLI Studios, we have always referred to our customers as "Studio Partners" - and now more than ever, we will be your Partner through this challenge and into the future. Studios are the foundation of the dance industry and we take our partnership with you very seriously. Strong Studios isn't just a tagline, it's our reason for being," added Arpino.

For more information on the Strong Studio Initiative, visit www.clistudios.com/strongstudios. Online registration for the Studio Partnership Program will open Friday, March 27.





