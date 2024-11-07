CLEAN SLATE Reading to be Presented by The Larking House This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Larking House Theater of Anaheim, CA will present a free zoom reading of Rachel Leighson's newest play, Clean Slate, on November 9th, 2024 at 7:00pm PST (10:00pm EST). This will be the second of six readings chosen for the Larking House Playwrights' Intensive.

Clean Slate is directed by Emmanuel Madera and will feature Josh Causley, Nina Ferlet, Rosa Sandoval, Daniel Hastey, Sidney Aaron Aptaker, and Will Thomas.

Synopsis: Two years after a world-wide nuclear war, four souls collide on the road to recovery. Mac is a professor, Cam is a chef, Lez is an actor, and Tal is a scientist. For what any of that means when it all disappears. With jobs to do, pasts to wrestle, ghosts to settle, and a future to secure, the question becomes: if you can't look back, how do you move forward?

To watch the free reading on November 9th, access the free zoom through this link.

Comments