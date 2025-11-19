CINDERELLA'S MAGICAL CHRISTMAS is Coming to The Long Beach Shakespeare Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This holiday season, the Long Beach Shakespeare Company welcomes audiences into a festive, heartfelt re-imagining of the beloved fairytale with Cinderella's Magical Christmas, written and directed by Terry Hill and produced by Holly Leveque. Featuring a rich musical score drawn from the timeless catalogues of Irving Berlin, George & Ira Gershwin, and Jerome Kern, this joyous production blends familiarity with fresh perspective-because in this version, the story we love gets a few new twists.In Cinderella's Magical Christmas, the stepmother is not the stereotypical villain, but a woman wrestling with misplaced anger, and the stepsisters are not grotesque caricatures, but teenagers finding their way. The production retains the magic of the pumpkin carriage, the stroke of midnight, and the glass slipper-but it also invites us to reconsider family dynamics, identity, and forgiveness in a gently modern light.

Audiences will be treated to beloved songs from the Great American Songbook-underscoring joyful, tender, and comedic moments alike-while a playful and heartfelt story unfolds, one that feels at home for families yet resonates for anyone seeking warmth, hope, and a little theatrical sparkle this season.

Performances run at the Helen Borgers Theatre (4250 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807) from November 21 through December 7, 2025, with showtimes including evenings at 8:00 PM and matinees at 2:00 PM.