CHICAS IN CHAINS Comes to Cavern Club at Casita Del Campo Restaurant

Chicas in Chains will bring Chico’s Angels back to the stage beginning this month. After running for 18 years and taking a hiatus, the beloved show returns this summer with the fan-favorite episode.

The show begins its run on Wednesday, June 11, and continues through Sunday, June 29, 2025, with performances on Wednesday through Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 3 PM and 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM and 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at www.kaysedia.com.

Chico’s Angels features three stunning and comedic Latina drag queens: Kay Sedia, "The Pretty One," Chita Parol, "The Smart One," and Frieda Laye, "The Friendly One," who work for pennies under their unseen boss. Think of the 1970s series Charlie’s Angels starring a Latino Three Stooges in drag.

Chicas in Chains is a two-hour comedy/musical/murder mystery stage show where the Angels go undercover to uncover who is killing high school hookers. They soon find themselves arrested, jailed, and caught in a prostitution ring, which Frieda doesn’t seem to mind.

The show stars Oscar Quintero as Kay Sedia, Ray Garcia as Chita Parol, Danny Casillas as Frieda Laye, Alexander Patino as Bossman, and comedy icon Julie Brown as Roxy. The cast is rounded out by Cher Ferreyra as Prison Matron and Hayes Dunlap as the Detective.

Chico’s Angels was co-created and co-written by Kurt Koehler and Oscar Quintero. Koehler also directs the stage show, along with their music videos and web series.

The production takes place at the Cavern Club inside Casita Del Campo Restaurant, located at 1920 Hyperion Ave, Silverlake, CA 90027.

