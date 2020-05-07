CAP UCLA and DFS Present At Home Arts Education

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA), a leading presenter of contemporary performance on the West Coast, believes the show does not start and end with the rise and fall of the curtain, but continues to inspire audiences through education and special initiatives. The education arm of CAP UCLA includes Design for Sharing (DFS), Art in Action and Student Committee for the Arts at UCLA (SCA). As the nation continues to adjust to learning from home, DFS is working to make some performances, accompanying study guides, and arts activities available online.

Design for Sharing makes the performing arts an accessible and inspirational part of children's lives, providing free interactive and educational arts experiences for more than 10,000 K-12 public school students each year. DFS offers special performances at UCLA, arts residency programs in classrooms, and occasional short-term residencies with local teaching artists. With the unprecedented times brought by COVID-19, educational materials, discussion guides and links to artists' information, typically sent to help teachers extend the live performance experience, are now available online.

"Nothing can replace the experience of people gathering together in one place to be part of a performance, but we know that opportunities to connect to and through the arts are critically important right now. We are making these resources available for classroom teachers, parents, caregivers-anyone looking for ways to share the arts and be creative," said Meryl Friedman, director of education and special Initiatives for UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance, which oversees Design for Sharing.

The program, started by Mimi Perloff and Blanche Witherspoon in 1969, is now in its 50th year. DFS has in its first half century served nearly half a million K-12 students. For the last 10 years, in addition to live performances, DFS arts educators have worked with hundreds of fourth- and fifth-graders on projects including creative writing, movement and visual arts practices at the UCLA Community School in Koreatown.

The following pages of this press kit include a Design for Sharing fact sheet, At Home with DFS learning materials and access to photos. For more information on education programs from CAP UCLA please visit our website.





