CAP UCLA Presents STAY STRONG

The Tune in Festival is held from Wednesday, October 28, through Saturday, October 31, 2020, online.

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents The Tune In Festival; a convergence of music and poetry in a time of change, from Wednesday, October 28, through Saturday, October 31, 2020, online. The festival will be free to enjoy on the new CAP UCLA Online channel.

Program three offers a family friendly evening of performance featuring acclaimed children's duet Dan + Claudia Zanes; followed with appearances by the Get Lit Players; alumni of the legendary Ash Grove Folk Festival; the Grammy Award-winning ensemble and CAP UCLA favorites, Toshi Reagon and BIGLovely, Sweet Honey in the Rock; and L.A.'s Perla Batalla and Tonality Chorus.

WHEN: Friday, October 30, 2020, 4:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. PDT

WHERE: CAP UCLA Online channel

