CAP UCLA Presents PRESS ON

The event takes place from Wednesday, October 28, through Saturday, October 31, 2020, online.

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents The Tune In Festival; a convergence of music and poetry in a time of change, from Wednesday, October 28, through Saturday, October 31, 2020, online. The festival will be free to enjoy on the new CAP UCLA Online channel.

From the Canadian prairie to the jazz clubs of Latin America to the recording studios and barrios of Los Angeles, Program 2 of CAP UCLA's Tune In Festival features music of resistance and change from roots powerhouse The Small Glories; cool Latin jazz from vocalist Magos Herrera; traditional dance music of Veracruz by Cambalache; spoken word poetry from the L.A.'s Get Lit players; and a performance by musical pioneer Claudia Lennear, one of the stars of the Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet from Stardom.

