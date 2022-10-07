CAP UCLA Presents Grammy Winner Antonio Sánchez & Bad Hombre

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents four time Grammy Award-winning drummer Antonio Sánchez & Bad Hombre on Thursday, November 3 at 8 p.m. Sánchez returns to the Royce Hall stage with songs from his new Warner Brothers album SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. 2) accompanied by Thana Alexa (vocals), BIGYUKI (keys) and Lex Sadler (bass). Tickets starting at $59 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the UCLA Central Ticket Office.



One of the most sought-after and admired drummers of his generation, Antonio Sánchez is internationally celebrated for his soundtrack to the Academy Award-winning film Birdman. In addition to his numerous accolades, Sánchez is distinguished as a "drummer's drummer," a title he earned from his longtime association with Pat Metheny, along with stints with jazz legends Chick Corea and Michael Brecker, among others.



Sánchez currently has close to a dozen recordings as a leader and solo artist. His recent projects to date include the critically acclaimed, through-composed epic The Meridian Suite, the star studded album Three Times Three, Grammy-nominated Bad Hombre, a sociopolitical electronica and drums exploration, Channels of Energy, an ambitious project with the WDR Big Band with arrangements of his works by Vince Mendoza and the most recent 2019 release, Lines in the Sand with his band Migration. Here Sánchez turns his political anger into a moving musical statement of epic compositional proportions as much as protest against injustice in our current political climate and as a tribute to every immigrant's journey.



To date Antonio has been awarded four Grammys, nominations for Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards, wins for the World Soundtrack New Artist Discovery and Best Original Film Score Award, three Echo Awards (Germany), Hollywood Music in Media Award, the Critics' Choice Movie Award and three Modern Drummer's Jazz Drummer of the Year, among many other wins and nominations. He has been the featured cover artist for DownBeat, JazzTimes, JAZZIZ, Modern Drummer (twice), Drum!, Musico Pro and Drumhead among others.