CAMELOT Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North Coast Repertory Theatre will present CAMELOT, adapted for intimate theatres. Lerner & Loewe’s Tony Award-winning fairy-tale musical resounds with such memorable songs as “I Loved You Once in Silence,” “If Ever I would Leave You,” and the beloved title song, “Camelot.” Based on the King Arthur legend, it features the iconic characters King Arthur, Guenevere, Sir Lancelot, and the Knights of the Round Table. This epic story centers on a quest for democracy, and justice amidst tragic struggle between passion and aspiration, all set in a world of romance, revelry and magic. Advance ticket sales have been extremely heavy, with some performances already sold out. Reserve tickets now to avoid disappointment. The production runs from May 29 through June 23.

Jeffrey B. Moss directs Nick Apostolina, * Jacob Caltrider,* Jason Heil,* Scott Hurst Jr., Brian Krinsky,* Jered McLenigan,* Eben Rosensweig, Noah Weibel, Lauren Weinberg,* and Elias Wygodny. Daniel Lincoln is Music Director/Piano, and Jill Gorrie Rovatsos is the Choreographer. Phil Gold* is the Production Stage Manager. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Matt Fitzgerald (Sound Design), Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design), Benjamin Cole (Fight Director), Audrey Casteris (Props), and Grace Wong (Assistant Costume Design).

*The actor or stage manager appears courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

CAMELOT previews begin on Wednesday, May 29. Opening Night is set for Saturday, June 1, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, May 29 to Sunday, June 23, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 19. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for June 7.

North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $67, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $79; Sun. Night - $65. For ticket information and to secure your seats for CAMELOT, call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org.

Comments