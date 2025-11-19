Burbank Chorale Will Present JINGLE ALL THE WAY Holiday Concert In December

The evening will feature a program of sacred repertoire, carols, and well-known seasonal selections performed by the Chorale’s singers.
The Burbank Chorale will present Jingle All the Way, a holiday concert scheduled for Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, located at 1920 W Glenoaks Blvd. in Glendale, California.
The program will include sacred works such as Biebl’s “Ave Maria” and Handel’s “Hallelujah” Chorus, along with seasonal carols including “O Holy Night” and “Carol of the Bells.” Additional selections will feature pieces such as “Jingle Bells” and “The 12 Days of Christmas.”
Tickets are priced at $15 for advance general admission and $20 at the door. Further information is available by calling 818-759-9177, and tickets may be purchased online.
