Brush Up On Your Phonics: THEÂ BUZZR BEE Is Back!

This Memorial Day, BUZZR looks back to a time before spell check. Catch the second annual BUZZR Bee , which is a full week of fun, highlighting some of the best (or perhaps worst) Match Game misspellings in game show history.

With the 92nd Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee running from May 26th - May 31st, our friends at BUZZR have timed things out perfectly! Let's just say, you'll gain a new appreciation for today's spell check after taking a look back at these spelling calamities from the 70's.

Commencing May 27th through May 31st, all Match Game and Match Game PM airing on BUZZR will include a healthy serving of misspelling mishaps that will leave you in stiches. Tune-in at 11am ET, 5pm ET, 10:30pm ET, and 1:30am ET plus repeat marathons on Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:30a ET!

BUZZR is a pop culture time capsule an unending celebration where viewers can play along to some of Fremantle's vast portfolio of more than 40,000 iconic game show episodes, which are shown around the clock. Featured titles include Match Game, where host Gene Rayburn is the ringmaster to a mad-capped panel of celebrity guests; What's My Line, featuring cultural icons becoming time-stamped contestants/panelists like a 29-year-old whip-smart Betty White and a young Muhammad Ali; as well as famed titles Family Feud, To Tell the Truth, Password, Beat the Clock, Blockbusters and Card Sharks. Visit the website at http://buzzrplay.com.





