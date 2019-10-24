Broadway's Brightest Gather In Los Angeles For THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW

On Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:00 pm, one of the largest groups of Broadway stars in Los Angeles will assemble in The Big Fat Christmas Show at the historic Montalbán Theater in Hollywood. Broadway to the Rescue (BTTR) brings back its sold-out, holiday extravaganza for one night only. Broadway performers, along with friends from television and film, will ignite the stage once again to ring in the holiday season. All proceeds will go to Hope of the Valley, a mission in its 10th year doing extraordinary and tireless work toward tackling the ever-growing homeless problem in Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

Hosted once again by Broadway's Michael Leon-Wooley, (who stars alongside RuPaul in the new Netflix series, AJ AND THE QUEEN) and joined this year by Broadway's Carly Jibson (star of THE GUESTBOOK on TBS), The Big Fat Christmas Show's full, all-star, Broadway cast will be officially announced next week. This year's show will be packed full of seasonal holiday favorites performed by a troupe of star performers with over 100 Broadway credits combined. Last year's standing room only spectacular featured performers from Wicked, Hamilton, Hairspray, Dreamgirls, A Chorus Line, Cats, Hair, Rent, Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, and Little Shop of Horrors...just to name a few.

In the tried-and-true Broadway tradition of giving back, BTTR performers return for the 5th year of contributing their time and extraordinary talents to raising funds and awareness for Hope of the Valley. In the Los Angeles area, the homeless problem has been declared a state of emergency. This benefit is a call to arms to bring immediate and necessary funding for three of Hope of the Valley's anticipated projects.

In December, HOTV will be opening a 140-bed Cold Weather Shelter. In January a Navigation Center will open providing additional storage for 90 individuals experiencing homelessness. And in April, an 85-bed year-round emergency shelter. All while HOTV's existing programs continue to provide over 390,000 meals and 95,000 nights of shelter to the homeless and displaced community annually!

Start your holiday season off giving!

This jingle belling, chestnut roasting, sleigh riding, menorah lighting, mistletoe-ing, silver belling, Kwanzaa celebrating, egg nogging, dreidel-spinning, carol singing, Santa Clausing, all-singing, all-dancing, Broadway star-studded event to benefit Hope of the Valley is going to be spectacular.

Get your tickets here and at www.broadwaytotherescue.com





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You