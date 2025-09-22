Broadway Brass Band to Return to Black Rabbit Rose in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From sofa to stage, the Broadway Brass Band returns to Black Rabbit Rose on Friday September 26th, 10:30pm for another showtune shakedown. Featuring songs from Fiddler On The Roof, Sweeney Todd, Les Miserables and more, the 7 piece ensemble enriches the theatre-kid inside all of us, no matter how deeply buried.

The evening will feature guest stars Summer Collins and Jonnie Reinhart. Also filling out the band: Benny Lipson on trombone, Austin Drake on trumpet, Tanner Olivas on saxophone/clarinet, Nick Brenock on guitar/banjo, India Anderson on tuba and Harry Terrell on drums.

Combining a passion for showtunes with the power and party of horns, dynamic musician/performer Benny Lipson birthed the Broadway Brass Band in 2024. He set the internet ablaze with his cover of Hanukkah in Santa Monica and knew this ensemble could shine longer than eight nights. Since then, the band has featured the best theatre talent backed by a cast of first-call instrumentalists. Their debut EP, Opening Number, marks only the beginning of the longest running Broadway-adjacent show.

Admission is free with RSVP. Reserve your seat now! Black Rabbit Rose is located at 1719 N Hudson Avenue, 90028.

