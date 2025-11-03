Boston Court Pasadena to Present West Coast Premiere of MARIOLOGY by Nancy Keystone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boston Court Pasadena will present the West Coast premiere of Mariology, written and directed by Nancy Keystone and created in collaboration with Critical Mass Performance Group (CMPG). Performances begin with previews on November 6 and 7 and open on Saturday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m. The production runs through December 7, 2025.

Set in a mythical fifth-grade classroom, Mariology explores the Virgin Mary as both a symbol of faith and a tool of control, tracing her influence through systems of gender, power, and personal agency.

The cast features Gabriela Bonet, Fran de Leon, Russell Edge, Lorne Green, Amir Levi, and Valerie Spencer.

“We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with Nancy Keystone and Critical Mass Performance Group on this next opus,” said Jessica Kubzansky, Artistic Director of Boston Court Pasadena. “Mariology is a thought-provoking and moving reexamination of the Virgin Mary for our age.”

Executive Director Manuel Prieto added, “At a moment when art is searching for meaning in a fractured world, Mariology offers a rare combination of beauty, inquiry, and reverence. Boston Court Pasadena remains a space where artists can wrestle with big questions and audiences are invited to engage.”

Playwright and director Nancy Keystone said, “Boston Court Pasadena has been a tremendous partner during the long development of Mariology. It’s an honor to bring this piece to fruition here.”

The creative team includes scenic design by Nancy Keystone, costume design by Lena Sands, lighting design by Christine Ferriter, and composition and sound design by Randy Tico. Additional collaborators include properties designers Ali Roustaei and Atriya Piroozmand, dramaturg Tom Bryant, producer Cece Tio, and production manager Jasmine Kalra. Stage management is by Casey Collaso with assistant stage manager Isabella Mangahis.