Boston Court Pasadena Announces A Year Of 'Making Scripts Happen'

Boston Court Pasadena is embarking on a year of significant new play development in 2021. The year will feature presentations of theatrical projects at various stages. Some scripts have had previous workshops, while others are beginning as first drafts. This work will provide the audience with an exciting sneak-peak of works in progress, a better understanding of the artistic process, and will lay the foundation for extraordinary future productions.

Anchoring this initiative is a new Playwrights' Group featuring five talented writers. Emilie Pascale Beck, Boston Court's Literary Manager and Director of New Play Development, will facilitate the group in monthly meetings throughout the year. Ms. Beck explains:

"Boston Court will offer the playwrights' cohort in-depth dramaturgy as well as the ability to hear their work in the mouths of actors. We will workshop the scripts in-house during the first half of the year. Starting in July, the monthly readings will be open to our audience as public events."

Ms. Beck describes how the playwrights and their scripts were chosen.

"The five playwrights are: Rosie Narasaki (Unrivaled), Jihan Crowther (Lions), Somebody Jones (Too Grey Too Loud), Paula Cizmar (Strawberry), and Ryan Stevens (The Resurrectionist). We were drawn to the artists in different ways. Some of the playwrights are completely new to us; others we've been aware of and interested in for years. Each play was stylistically appropriate to Boston Court, and written with an exceptional level of craft. This was an opportunity to pull together writers at various stages of their careers, and within these particular scripts, to form a dynamic conversation."

Other Making Scripts Happen projects include: