Bob Mould Sets Grammy Museum Event with Fred Armisen Amid Tour

Bob Mould will be at The Grammy Museum’s intimate 200-seat Clive Davis Theater on August 25 for a conversation with comedian/writer/musician and music fan Fred Armisen. Mould will also embark on a solo electric tour starting on July 30, in support of his 15th album, Here We Go Crazy.

In addition to discussing the album at The Grammy Museum, the conversation will cover Mould's extensive 45+ year career making music in the punk/indie space as founder of Hüsker Dü, Sugar, and his solo output. He is also set to perform songs at the event.

Besides releasing the new album, this past May saw Mould, whose music career began when as a student at Macalester College, he formed Hüsker Dü, deliver the keynote address at that school’s commencement,t where he also received an honorary degree in “Doctor Of Humane Letters.”

Mould’s solo electric tour will continue in the US through mid-October, with support from special guests J. Robbins (solo), The Baseball Project, Loose Cattle, and David Barbe before heading overseas for a UK/EU run with both solo and full band performances, as well as special guest Che Arthur opening select dates.

BOB MOULD SOLO ELECTRIC: HERE WE GO CRAZY TOUR DATES 2025

JULY

30 – Township of Haddon, NJ – McLaughlin-Norcross Memorial Dell Haddon Lake Park

AUGUST

1 – Kingston, NY – Assembly

2 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

3 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus360

16 – Novato, CA – Hopmonk Tavern

SEPTEMBER

9 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall*

10 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House*

12 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom*

13 – Ithaca, NY – Hangar Theatre*

14 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground*

16 – Portland, ME – SPACE*

17 – Shirley, MA – Bull Run*

19 – East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum*

20 – Battleboro, VT – Stone Church*

21 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom*

23 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge*

24 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar*

26 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern*

27 – Winston-Salem, NC – SECCA*

28 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage+

30 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway^

OCTOBER

1 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar^

3 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre^

4 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk^

7 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall^

8 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House^

10 – Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse^

11 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club^

* with J. Robbins (solo)

+with The Baseball Project and Loose Cattle

^with David Barbe

UK/EU AUTUMN TOUR

NOVEMBER

8 – Badalona, ES – Estraperlo Club del Ritme

9 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie ~

11 – Rome, IT – Monk ~

12 – Milan, IT – Legend ~

14 – Athens, GR – Gazarte ~

15 – Thessaloniki, GR – Eightball Club ~

18 – Glasgow, UK – Oran Mor ~

19 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club ~

20 – London, UK – The Dome*

23 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theatre*

25 – Leuven, BE – Het Depot*

27 – Oslo, NO – John Dee ~

28 – Malmo, SE – Plan B ~

29 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand ~

DECEMBER

1 – Copenhagen, DK – Loppen ~

2 – Helsinki, FI – Tavastia Club ~

~Solo Electric w/ special guest Che Arthur

*full band show

Photo Credit: Jay Blakesberg

