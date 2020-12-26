Bob Baker Marionette Theater Reaches Fundraising Goal of $365,000

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater has announced that they reached their fundraising goal of $365,000. The funds were raised to help the company survive into 2021 despite the health crisis.

Read the full statement below:

It's a Christmas miracle! And a bright day for the future of puppetry in Los Angeles. We are so thrilled, so delighted, and simply awestruck to announce that, thanks to you, Bob Baker Marionette Theater has successfully reached our fundraising goal!

In a moment of crisis, BBMT turned to the community that we've served for more than 60 years and asked for help. The response was a viral fundraising campaign that resulted in a cumulative $365,000 of funds designated towards the survival of a Los Angeles institution.

We are so grateful for the love and support of you, our community. Thank you!

Learn more about the theater at http://www.bobbakermarionettetheater.com/.