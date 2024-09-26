New Play BLANCHE IN THE ASYLUM To Raise Funds For Stella Adler Academy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tim McNeil's new play BLANCHE IN THE ASYLUM explores Blanche Dubois' life 35 years after A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE. The world premiere, starring McNeil and Kelly O'Malley, will run for two weekends in October.

In the 35 years since the tragic ending of A Streetcar Named Desire, Blanche Dubois has been confined to an asylum. Tim McNeil's new seriocomic play Blanche in the Asylum explores Blanche's story as she fights for clarity of what she was and what she has become. McNeil (Anything, Isaac Babel and the Black Sea), an award-winning playwright, and Kelly O'Malley (Hera's Devotion, A Light in Dark Places, Isaac Babel and the Black Sea) star in the world premiere, directed by Meghan Leone Cox (Trapped, Anything, She Who Hears).

Blanche runs for two weekends with all proceeds donated to the world renowned Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre in Los Angeles. Shows run October 18th, 19th, and 20th, as well as the 25th, 26th, and 27th at 6773 Hollywood Blvd. Tickets ($25) are available through Eventbrite. A student discount code is available for current Stella Adler students. Any questions can be directed to the school at (323)-465-4446. Blanche in the Asylum is presented in association with Feckham Peckham Fulham Clapham, and produced by Julia James.

