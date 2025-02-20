Blake Jenner to Star in THE WEDDING SINGER at the Colony Theatre

Blake Jenner, star of Glee and the Netflix series What/If, has been set to lead the cast of The Wedding Singer, the musical comedy, at The Colony Theatre.



This new production will be directed by 10-time Artios Award-winner Michael Donovan, choreographed by Michelle Elkin (Broadway's Wonderland–associate choreographer, Sutton Foster Live, Young Sheldon, Younger, Sister Act, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Ragtime), and the musical director is Brent Crayon (The Little Mermaid, It's Only Life–world premiere, A Night With Janis Joplin–Broadway HD). Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA, and auditions begin in March.



The Wedding Singer premiered on Broadway in 2006 and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Based on the 1998 hit movie starring Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, and Christine Taylor, The Wedding Singer harks back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer just might be the coolest guy in the room. It's 1985 New Jersey and rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.



There will be two preview performances on Thursday, June 5, and Friday, June 6, at 8pm, and opening is set for Saturday, June 7, at 8pm. The regular performance schedule will be Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm and 7pm, through June 29.