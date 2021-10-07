Björk Announces New 'Cornucopia' Tour Dates

Björk's acclaimed production Cornucopia, produced with an award-winning team of digital and theatrical collaborators and based off her 2017 album Utopia, returns for a new slate of dates in early 2022 in Los Angeles and San Francisco; tickets go on sale October 15.

Björk Orchestral, an intimate tour featuring Björk's orchestral arrangements played by members of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, the Hamrahlid Choir and special guests, has four shows scheduled for this fall in Reykjavík after being postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

They will be streamed live online, with a portion of the sales donated in support of women's charities worldwide; livestream tickets can be found here.

Cornucopia, directed by Lucrecia Martel and Björk with co-creative director James Merry, made its world premiere at The Shed in spring 2019 as part of its inaugural season in its largest space, The McCourt. Media artist Tobias Gremmler created the digital visual design in an environment created by stage designer Chiara Stephenson.

Björk is a multidisciplinary artist who, time and again, innovates across music, art, fashion, and technology. From writing, arranging, and producing an expansive music catalog, to escapades in virtual reality and digital apps, Björk continues to inspire and experiment, redefining the boundaries of how a musician works.

Upcoming Cornucopia Shows

Shrine Auditorium-Los Angeles, CA-January 26

Shrine Auditorium-Los Angeles, CA-January 29

Shrine Auditorium-Los Angeles, CA-February 1

Chase Center-San Francisco, CA-February 5

Chase Center-San Francisco, CA-February 8

Upcoming Orchestral Shows

Harpa-Reykjavík, Iceland-October 11

Harpa-Reykjavík, Iceland-October 24

Harpa-Reykjavík, Iceland-October 31

Harpa-Reykjavík, Iceland-November 15