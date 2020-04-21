Bianca Del Rio and Lady Bunny to Host WERQ THE WORLD Live Stream

Following the wildly successful Werq The World live stream event, VOSS Events presents Werq the World Live Stream: Battle Royal a new global benefit hosted once again by Bianca Del Rio in Los Angeles and Lady Bunny in New York. The participating queens will engage their global audience to help support drag entertainers who have lost their income due to the shutdown of bars and nightclubs in response to COVID-19. The previous global benefit successfully raised enough money to support 30 queens nationwide, on a weekly basis.

This time, the performers will lip sync battle against each other, and each performance will have an incorporated aspect voted on by fans. The battles will be between Alyssa Edwards vs. Plastique Tiara, Aquaria vs. Kameron Michaels, Asia O'Hara vs. Brooke Lynn Hytes, Gigi Goode vs. Violet Chachki, and Vanessa Vanjie vs. Yvie Oddly. Mirroring the production value of RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World tour, performances will take place in empty venues across the United States. Each performance will be accompanied by a runway challenge.

The special will air at 5PM PDT / 8PM EDT / 12AM GMT / 1AM CET on Saturday, May 2nd and can be streamed worldwide from any device at VossEvents.com. The taped version will be available in the 48 hours following for those in other time zones. The first 5000 fans who register will receive access for only $7.99, register now at VossEvents.com. Tipping will also be available during the live stream with 100% of proceeds going to the cause. To donate, you can text WERQ to +1 (917) 451-5250 or PayPal donate@vossevents.com (please note you must include the +1 when you dial).

More About Werq the World Live! Global Benefit

RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World has visited 95 cities across 28 countries over 5 continents. Now the largest drag show on the planet will jump from stage to screen for a massive global fundraiser to help displaced local drag entertainers who have lost their source of income due to the COVID-19 shutdown of bars and clubs. Drag entertainers who have lost all income due to the shutdown of their local bars and nightclubs due to COVID-19 can apply for financial aid as a result of the benefit at VossEvents.com/aid. Approved applicants will be notified in advance of the benefit.





