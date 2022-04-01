Beverly Center Launches New DJ Series, BEATS At BEV

Located at the epicenter of Los Angeles, Beverly Center is launching BEATS at BEV, a new music series featuring some of the city's hottest female DJs.

Starting April 3 and continuing every Sunday, shoppers can enjoy music from new emerging artists every week. For more information on BEATS at BEV, visit https://beverlycenter.com/pages/beats-at-bev.

Schedule of upcoming DJs and their biographies can be found below: