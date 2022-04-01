Beverly Center Launches New DJ Series, BEATS At BEV
Located at the epicenter of Los Angeles, Beverly Center is launching BEATS at BEV, a new music series featuring some of the city's hottest female DJs.
Starting April 3 and continuing every Sunday, shoppers can enjoy music from new emerging artists every week. For more information on BEATS at BEV, visit https://beverlycenter.com/pages/beats-at-bev.
Schedule of upcoming DJs and their biographies can be found below:
- April 4: ShanLynn | ShanLynn is a Los Angeles-based DJ, VJ, Composer, Producer, Dancer, and choreographer originally from Austin, Texas. Her style is open format, but also enjoys playing eclectic music, Balearic house, chill out, electronica, indie dance, neo-soul, funk, nu-disco, house, classic rock, and old school hip-hop. She loves giving Top 40 a new outlook by mixing remixes and mash-ups so the sound is familiar, but giving it a fresh take.
- April 10: DJ Mia | DJ Mia's undeniable turntable talent has electrified crowds worldwide. Her contemporary style and indie eclectic mix have and made her a coveted DJ in the industry. With existing collaborations and performances amongst the hottest household names, Mia's successes include her earned residency with music's most prominent network-MTV, in acclaimed America's Best Dance Crew primetime show. Across the globe, Mia's delectable taste and cultural versatility in music illuminate her every stage and pave her road as a future trendsetter in the beat-making world.
- April 24: DJ Frazier Davis | DJ Frazier Davis is a Los Angeles based DJ & Producer. In 2017, she not only became the first ever female to compete in the US Red Bull 3Style DJ Competition, but she finished in 2nd place. She first discovered her love of music singing and writing music with her father as she was growing up. Her eclectic open format, mash-up style comes from a lifelong love of music, including influences from Girl Talk, DJ AM, Z-Trip and more. She studied DJing at Jam Master Jay's Scratch DJ Academy, where she learned from turntablism masters like DJ Revolution, and Mr. Choc of the world famous Beat Junkies.
- May 1: Hauskaat | A true lover of music and rhythm, Hauskaat is a multi-faceted performer and music creator from the Bay Area who sings, writes songs, produces records, DJs, and dances. She has spent the better part of a decade as a performer and DJ for private events, corporate events, and branded events. She spent a year abroad DJing at clubs around Taiwan before coming back to Los Angeles and building her own DJ company. Hauskaat's driving passion is music creation and connecting with audiences through soul-driven sounds and rhythm.
- May 8: Toneé Macara | Toneé Macara is a LA/Long Beach based DJ by way of Chicago and Scratch LA DJ Academy graduate. A love of music and awareness that it is and always will be at the center of a function is why she traded booking the talent to becoming it. Her Chicago roots are exhibited in most of her sets. She believes in melodic storytelling and leaving a unique musical imprint after each experience. Her love of house music which spans electronic, juke, bmore and jersey club to disco speak loudly during most of her sets and while dance music is close to her heart, she's best described as an open format DJ, blending Hip Hop, Soul, Funk, R&B, Reggae, Dancehall, Baile Funk, Rock, Pop, Nu-Wave, Punk, and Latin Jams to name a few.
- May 15: Lani Love | DJ, strategist, content creator - Lani Love is an arbiter of uninhibited joy. Sometimes referred to as "The Wholesome DJ", audiences turn to her for thoughtful, uplifting musical experiences that transcend time, place, and genre. Her sound and style is the product of having lived and worked in NY, Chicago, and LA. She started her DJ journey and career as a strategist at top ad agencies in 2007 in New York. At the start of the COVID pandemic in March 2020, Lani quickly transitioned to livestreaming on Twitch, bringing along her collective Club Mesh. In Twitch, she found the perfect venue to showcase her eclectic taste, deep music collection, personal style, and creativity.
- May 22: MissNINJA | Born and raised in Los Angeles California, MissNINJA earned her name when it was discovered that she is a Second Degree Black Belt and World Champion in the martial art of Ju-Jitsu. Both her time training on the mat and behind the turntables has given MissNINJA super sharp skills as a fighter as well as a DJ. Her training in both fields began early in childhood and she has grown into a recognized powerhouse in both realms. Known for her in depth knowledge of music spanning across a wide variety of genres, MissNINJA has the ability to read and move a crowd. Spinning everything from 80's to Top 40, 90's Hip Hop to Electro & Dubstep, Disco to Classic Rock, she is able to deliver a sound that is always unique, energetic & exciting.
- May 29: DJ Sophenom | DJ Sophenom - like SO PHENOMENAL woman - was born in GLENDALE, CA. She has been in professional radio for over 5 years. Currently, you can hear her mixing on THE SATURDAY NIGHT PARTY MIX for 97.1 AMP Radio. She is also on Radio.com's latest 24/7 streaming station FireLane every single day. SOPHENOM is a young DJ on the rise mixing genres include Pop, Top 40, Hip Hop, House, and all the classics!