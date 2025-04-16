Bethel Music To Perform On THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bethel Music will perform on The Kelly Clarkson Show this Friday, April 18. Their Good Friday appearance will feature the powerful new single, "The Church," led by Jenn Johnson, from their latest album "WE MUST RESPOND." Viewers can tune in to watch at 3:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. CT on NBC or check local listings for specific times in their area.

In addition to Friday's performance, Bethel Music is gearing up for their upcoming WORSHIP & MINISTRY NIGHTS TOUR, kicking off on June 5 in Daytona Beach, FL. The 12-city circuit will feature prominent worship leaders Jenn Johnson, Paul McClure, Hannah McClure, Edward Rivera, David Funk, Kristene DiMarco, John Wilds and Emmy Rose.

Each night will include a powerful time of worship and ministry, providing moments for attendees to respond, wait on the Lord, and be unified as His people. In this sacred space, Bethel Music expects God to touch the hearts of His people and to do something extraordinary.

Tickets for the tour are available now and can be purchased here.

About Bethel Music

Bethel Music is a worship movement pursuing the presence of God and capturing fresh expressions of worship out of Redding, California. Bethel Music has grown from a local church music ministry to an internationally renowned collective of songwriters, artists and musicians. Brian and Jenn Johnson co-founded the movement in 2001 to raise up worshippers, take hold of their true identities, and pursue intimacy with God, above all else.

Since 2001, Bethel Music has released 27 albums, including their most recent live worship album, We Must Respond (2025), Moments: Wait (2024), Simple (2022), Homecoming (Live) (2021), Revival's In The Air (Live) (2020), and many more. Each album carries a unique theme and features some of the most well-recognized artists in the genre. This year, Bethel Music was GRAMMY nominated for the song "Holy Forever" feat. Jenn Johnson and Cece Winans, and in 2024, won the Dove award for "Holy Forever" for "Best Song of the Year." In 2021, the label was nominated for six Dove Awards, and another 11 in 2022, spanning across categories like "Songwriter of the Year," "Worship Album of the Year," and "Inspirational and Rock/Contemporary Song of the Year."

Since forming, Bethel Music has broken records, ranking in CCLI's Top 25 songs since 2013. Their song, "Goodness of God" was ranked #1 for over three years. "This Is Amazing Grace," has ranked in the Top 25 songs since 2014; "No Longer Slaves" since 2016; and "The Lion and the Lamb" since 2017. In addition, "Reckless Love" has appeared in the Top 10 since 2018; and "Living Hope" in the Top 10 since 2019. Hitting a new stride over the last few years, Bethel Music has continually ranked at #6 in the Top 10 radio market share.

