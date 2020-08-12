Becky and Baldwin Presents OTHER MONOLOGUES Virtual Theatre Series

This is a week-long digital showcase of monologues by Mara De La Rosa and Nicholas Pilapil.

Becky and Baldwin's Other Monologues Virtual Series - a week-long digital showcase of monologues by Mara De La Rosa (creator of OutfestNow's "BAES Welcome") and Nicholas Pilapil. Other Monologues will feature performances by some of Los Angeles' most exciting talent in comedy and theater including Dia Frampton (NBC's "The Voice," A Walk to Remember: The Unauthorized Musical), Matthew Scott Montgomery (Geffen Playhouse's Stage Kiss, Disney Channel's "That's So Random!"), Lauren Elyse Buckley (Awesomeness TV's "Foursome"), Erik Escobar ("Last Comic Standing") and more.

"As we continue to pivot and reinvent during this time, we are excited to be able to highlight stories of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ characters and showcase the diverse talent of our community," says Becky and Baldwin co-founder Mara De La Rosa. "We are so thrilled to share our quirky brand of theatre on a virtual platform to not only the LA theater community, but also to the larger theater community watching online."

Other Monologues will showcase eight monologues that tackle identity, queerness, the Asian American experience and the unconventionality of love, from the playwrights' most popular plays including De La Rosa's Real Love and Pilapil's award-winning play Before and After (Fountain Theatre's Rapid Development Series Winner).

WHEN: August 17-24, 2020. A new monologue will premiere daily at 3 p.m.

Other Monologues will be available to watch for free on IGTV. Follow Becky and Baldwin on Instagram (@BeckyAndBaldwin) to watch.

