TEEN BEAT LIVE To Open At CineVita At Hollywood Park

For The Record has announced Teen Beat Live, a brand new immersive live experience celebrating the era when music became cinema. The production launches April 9 and runs through May 17, opening CineVita’s spring season.

Performed by an ensemble of singers, musicians, and dancers, the production recreates the feeling of the era’s movie soundtracks as shared cultural experiences, from songs played in cars and roller rinks to music tied to first love and coming-of-age moments. Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

Artist in Residence Program

CineVita will also launch a new Artist in Residence program highlighting Los Angeles-based artists creating new work in the venue.

The inaugural resident artist will be Jason McGee & The Choir, who will present an album release concert in the Spiegeltent as part of the program.

For The Record is also collaborating with the group on a new immersive concert experience titled REVIVAL | The Soul of Cinema, which will explore the influence of gospel music in film. The production is expected to debut at CineVita following the run of TEEN BEAT LIVE.

About CineVita

CineVita is located within Hollywood Park, the mixed-use entertainment district surrounding SoFi Stadium. The venue is housed inside a handcrafted Belgian Spiegeltent and hosts performances, private events, and brand activations.

Performance Information

TEEN BEAT LIVE runs approximately two hours including a 20-minute intermission.

Performances take place Thursday through Sunday, with evening performances Thursday through Saturday and Sunday evenings, as well as Sunday matinees. The experience includes food and drink service designed as part of the evening, with concessions inspired by retro mall culture.

The production is recommended for audiences ages eight and up, and the venue is ADA accessible.

Tickets and additional information are available at teenbeatlive.com.