Barnsdall Virtual Art & Craft Fair Supports Local Artists

The fair will run November 15 - December 31.

The Barnsdall Art Center Student Advisory Committee has announced the Barnsdall Virtual Art and Craft Fair which will run from Sunday, November 15 to Thursday, December 31, 2020. Traditionally held at the Barnsdall Art Center, this year's fair will be virtual due to the temporary closure of the Park as a result of the current health crisis.

This year's fair is dedicated to supporting the Barnsdall Art Center teaching and student artists. The fair is FREE and all sales will be made directly by the artist.

Visit the BACSAC website at www.Barnsdallartcenter.org to view the work of some amazingly talented local makers and creators. The fair will showcase diverse work from the Barnsdall Art Center students and faculty including handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, cards, prints, fiber arts, tableware, paintings, sculpture, drawings and photography. You are sure to be inspired and find the ultimate piece for your taste and budget.

Customers can visit the online Barnsdall Virtual Art and Craft Fair on the BACSAC website anytime from November 15 - December 31, 2020 to view artwork for sale and make purchases directly through each represented artist.

BACSAC is also sponsoring a kickoff celebration opening night on Sunday, November 15th from 3 PM to 5 PM. Join our local artists, friends, classmates and teachers for art viewing, music and demonstrations. Check the BACSAC website for the zoom link to the live opening.

