BWW Q&A: Morgan James of Oscar Meets Tony at Pasadena POPS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Morgan will appear alongside Norm Lewis and Principal Pops Conductor Michael Feinstein for the Pasadena POPS Season Closing Concert, Oscar Meets Tony (see below for show details). Morgan will be singing “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “On A Clear Day” and she will duet with Norm on “Anything You Can Do" by Irving Berlin.

Principal Pops Conductor Michael Feinstein closes the 2024 POPS season with an evening of award-winning music from Broadway and Hollywood, with songs from Hello Dolly, Gigi, Wicked, Chicago, Company and more. The stars come out for this incredible tribute with Emmy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis, who made history as The Phantom of the Opera’s first African American Phantom on Broadway and Broadway alum Morgan James, best known for her roles in The Addams Family (starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth) and Godspell.

Morgan James is a Juilliard trained singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist in New York City.

Morgan is currently on tour supporting her fifth studio album, “Nobody’s Fool”. She independently released her studio albums of original soul music, entitled Memphis Magnetic, and A Very Magnetic Christmas recorded to analog tape in Memphis, Tennessee. Other albums include "Reckless Abandon", which prompted the Huffington Post to call MJ the "Brightest Breakout Artist of the Year". In addition to her original music, Morgan co-produced and starred in an all-female concept recording of “Jesus Christ Superstar”. Morgan has taken on full album covers of the Beatles’ iconic ‘White Album’, Joni Mitchell’s “Blue”, Jeff Buckley’s “Grace”, and many more. Morgan recorded two full-length albums with Epic Records: “Hunter”and “Morgan James Live, a celebration of Nina Simone“. All of her music can be found on all streaming platforms, and hard copies on her website or at shows.

On Broadway, Morgan was in five back-to-back original companies: The Addams Family (starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth), Wonderland, Godspell and Motown: The Musical, and as a guest at Kristin Chenoweth’s For The Girls.

With viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and with her own YouTube channel, Morgan’s music videos have accumulated more than 285 million views (and climbing).

For more information, please visit www.morganjamesonline.com.

What inspired your love for classic soul music and how has it influenced your career?

My parents brought me up on great music, and very diverse and varied music. I learned early on that soulfulness comes in lots of different packages and you can find soulful singing in a lot of different genres! But what always drew me in the most was classic Soul and R&B. The pain and vulnerability, mixed with funkiness and sexiness. The More I studied and worshiped that kind of music, the more I found my true sound there, too.

Could you share some insights about your training at Juilliard and how it has shaped you as an artist?

My training at Juilliard is always with me. Though it was a very difficult place to study. In many ways, it made me the musician I am today. The discipline and ear training there are top notch. I wouldn’t change that for the world.

You are known for your original soul music, what drives your songwriting process?

Honestly, I really write songs to perform them live. And sometimes what drives me to write a new song is that I want a new opener or a new closer or a new 11 o’clock number. Ha! Sometimes a painful experience or a joyful experience will inspire a new song, as well. That’s the beauty of songwriting is that you never know the well of creativity is going to spring up in you and a new song will flow out.

What was your experience like working on Broadway, particularly in shows like The Addams Family and Godspell?

The Addams family was my first Broadway show, so everything was new. And for my first Broadway show to have that many legends attached to it, it was a pretty heady experience. It taught me a lot! Just being around Nathan and Bebe every day was magical and a master class. That was such a special show. Godspell was completely different, because by then that was my third Broadway show, and my first time originating my own role. And it was a difficult and painful experience for many reasons. But my biggest take away from Godspell was the importance of amazing fans who want to come to your shows over and over again; and that’s where I really learned to appreciate theatre fans the most.

How did you get involved with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and what impact has it had on your career?

I got involved with Scott Bradlee because we had the same agent at the time, and my manager suggested that we get together and collaborate. I think most of my fans find me from PMJ videos first, so I’m extremely thankful for that exposure!

Can you share a bit about your upcoming performance with the Pasadena POPS for Oscar Meets Tony concert? What can the audience expect?

This show is going to be so fun! Michael is such an incredible curator and performer, and he knows so much great music. And I’m so excited for this theme because it combines to powerhouse genres of musicals and film. Such great songs!

How do you feel about performing alongside Norm Lewis and Principal Pops Conductor Michael Feinstein?

Are you kidding? Two dreamboats! I have worked briefly with Norm before, but never in a setting like this where we really get to hang out. And I’ve never worked with michael before, so I am so excited for this upcoming Engagement.

What is the story behind your choice of songs for the concert, particularly "Don't Rain On My Parade" and "On A Clear Day"?

I’m such a sucker for anything that Barbra Streisand saying. She is known for such bombastic, emotional, and rangy songs. So covering anything that she originated is a worthwhile challenge for me. Some guilty pleasure songs for sure!

Why must audienes come and see the show?

Singing in front of a full symphony orchestra never gets old to me. Nothing can match the power, the majesty, the excitement. And when you’re hearing songs like this, some with their original orchestrations from the movies and the musicals themselves, it’s truly a thrilling experience. I think everyone should hear music in this context as much as they can! Not to mention the fact that Michael and Norm are truly treasures in this business, and it will be a treat for me to be on stage with them both. And last, but not least, come to see my gowns. 😉❤️

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL