BWW Interview: Michael Trevino - Fresh From Facing Aliens in Roswell, NM to Tackling Dostoyevsky

The adaptation of Dostoyevsky's classic novel Crime and Punishment receives a three-actor, ninety-minute theatrical mounting at the Edgemar Center for the Arts beginning April 27, 2019. I managed to fly a few questions pass a very in-demand Michael Trevino, who plays CRIME AND PUNISHMENT's central character Raskolnikov in this adaptation by Marilyn Campbell and Curt Columbus, and directed by Peter Richards.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Michael!

What cosmic forces brought you and this production of CRIME AND PUNISHMENT together as your stage debut?

Having just wrapped Season 1 of Roswell, New Mexico; I wanted to work on something completely different during my hiatus. At the start of the new year, I explained to my reps my desire to do theatre. I went so far as to say I would put myself up in New York while auditioning and taking meetings with casting directors for theatre productions. A couple months later, this audition came in for CRIME AND PUNISHMENT, and now I'm here.

Had you read Dostoyevsky's novel before?

No, not prior to doing this play... That has since changed. I read the book as quickly as I could, and finished right around our second week of rehearsals.

How would you explain the differences between his novel and Marilyn Campbell and Curt Columbus' adaptation that you're performing?

This play zeroes in on one of the main themes of the novel - the question of redemption. Will Raskolnikov confess, accept the consequences for his actions, and therefore open himself up to the possibility for moral redemption? Another key difference is how the play jumps around in time in a theatrical way, rather than telling the story in a linear fashion.

Audiences know one doesn't have to be a killer or a bank robber to play a killer or a bank robber. What was the key for you to get inside of Raskolnikov's psyche?

The key for me is to stay in the mind of someone who is hyper-sensitive and aware of his surroundings at all times. I found Raskolnikov to be extremely curious about life and how society functions. I don't want to fall into the trap of playing some crazed vigilante, but rather someone who is struggling with his path to redemption.

If you were to describe Raskolnikov to a someone asking for a character reference in 2019, how would you respond? What qualities would you hide or underplay?

I would remind people of the "Unabomber" from the mid-90s. A well-educated man whose fierce ideology led him to a life of isolation and illegal acts. A murderer with a manifesto.

What sparked your desire to mount the theatrical boards?

I 've always been drawn to the storytelling of theatre and, from a performance standpoint, it's something that I've never tried. It's been a challenge to take on, but I'm learning so much, and I've enjoyed collaborating at this level with everyone involved.

Under what circumstances could you envision Raskolnikov sharing the same space with Tyler Lockwood and Kyle Valenti? (a bar? coffee house? rally? jail?)

I could see Raskolnikov finding great comfort and familiarity with The Lockwood Cellar that lead to many underground tunnels in Mystic Falls. Tyler and Raskolnikov are very much products of their dark environments both emotionally and physically.

What's in the near future for Michael Trevino? Some more theatre between television gigs?

First and foremost, I need to get through this play over the next month and really push myself to learn as much as I can. Then, I think my next move is going to be behind the camera. I've always wanted to direct, and it would be nice to be able to do that on an episode of Roswell, New Mexico, should we get picked up for a second season.

Thank you again. Michael. I look forward to experiencing your Raskolnikov.

For ticket availability and show schedule through May 26, 2019





