BWW Interview: George Salazar's HEAD OVER HEELS Over The Future of A Revitalized Industry

The Pasadena Playhouse opens its 2021-2022 season on November 13, 2021 with HEAD OVER HEELS, co-directed and co-choreographed by Jenny Koons and Sam Pinkleton. For these live performances featuring the music of the iconic L.A.-based female rock band The Go-Go's, the Pasadena Playhouse had been reconfigured to include a dance floor to complement the traditional reserved theatre seats. HEAD OVER HEELS's cast is diversely comprised of: Alaska 5000, Lea DeLaria, Yurel Echezarreta, Tiffany Mann, George Salazar, Freddie, Emily Skeggs and Shanice Williams. Got the chance to catch George before their first preview for some behind-the-scenes info.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, George!

This isn't your first time acting at the Pasadena Playhouse. You were Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in 2019. What cosmic forces brought you back to the Playhouse and this production of HEAD OVER HEELS?

I saw Pasadena Playhouse's season announcement and was so excited to see HEAD OVER HEELS on it. I remember saying to myself, "I wish there was a part in that show for me..." A couple weeks later, I had a Zoom meeting with co-directors Jenny Koons and Sam Pinkleton where they wanted to gauge my interest in playing Musidorus. I saw the show on Broadway and LOVED it and I've been dying to create with Jenny and Sam, so I was basically a yes before the end of our meeting. I was fully in when I asked about what the design team would look like; Jenny and Sam's answer made me emotional. The thought of reopening the Playhouse with a truly inclusive company of artists was EXACTLY what I was looking for after almost two years of a pandemic and calls for social change. The offer to be a part of this show, with this incredible cast... I just had to. I needed to be a part of this.

What would your three-line pitch for HEAD OVER HEELS be?

A story about finding who you are, loving unconditionally, and accepting those around you for who they are... all set to the iconic music of The Go-Go's? Is there a better time HEAD OVER HEELS? The time is now!

Have you worked with any of HEAD OVER HEELS' cast or creatives before?

I worked with the INCREDIBLE Tiffany Mann in BE MORE CHILL, was involved in developmental workshops of BEETLEJUICE with musical director Kris Kukul, and a reading or two with Jenny and Sam (separately). I gotta say: I love the artists that have assembled to mount this retelling of HEAD OVER HEELS. I hope to cross paths with all of them again and again and again!

Have you started rehearsals yet? Or is everyone still learning their scripts on their own?

We've just finished tech week and actually start previews tomorrow! The audience is a very important piece in our puzzle and I can't wait to include them in our 80-minute PARTY!

If you were to submit your character Musidorus in an online dating profile, what qualities would you emphasize?

Musidorus is sweet, loyal, and committed!

What flaws would you definitely omit?

Musidorus is a nervous wreck, a shepherd (not a doctor or a lawyer), and is shy in front of crowds.

The Go-Go's formed in 1978 with their two biggest hits "Our Lips Are Sealed" and "We Got The Beat" climbing the Billboard charts in 1982. Did you learn of The Go-Go's from listening to your parents' records? Or...?

Growing up in the 90's, I was OBSESSED with all things 80's (still am) and so I actually discovered The Go-Go's on my own!

Do you know which songs you're singing in HEAD OVER HEELS?

I sing "Mad About You," "Head Over Heels," and "Our Lips Sealed!"

Any plans to revive your YouTube Sundays On The Couch With George?

Sundays On The Couch was SO FULFILLING, but it was a lot of work, which was perfect for the beginning of the pandemic when we were all struggling with... how to... be? I'd love to host a talk show someday, but I'd love for it to not be on Youtube and self-produced!

Was there a particular incident in high school that made you decide to switch from pursuing a medical career to work as an actor?

I was cast as Seymour in my very first show and I fell... HEAD OVER HEELS in love with acting. My first entrance was Seymour's prat fall at the top of the show. I fell wrong every night and was covered in bruises, but the audience laughed and applauded and that artist-to-audience transaction was enough to veer me away from medicine and careening towards a life in the arts!

Who were your acting idols/role models back then?

John Leguizamo! Before him, I didn't see anyone like me doing what I dreamt of doing. He paved the way and continues to pave the way for so many of us.

What do you remember of your very first time on the stage of the Circle in the Square Theatre for your Broadway debut in the 40th Anniversary Broadway revival of GODSPELL?

SO. MUCH. CRYING. I was told once that I wouldn't "make it" until I was in my 40's. And... unfortunately I believed that garbage. The universe proved them wrong and I still cannot believe all the amazing projects I've been fortunate to be a part of since then.

Do you still regularly jam with your drums?

I have an electronic drum set (great for avoiding noise complaints from neighbors), but I ran out of space in my apartment, so it is unfortunately broken down and in storage... for now, neighbors...

What else is in the near future for George Salazar after HEAD OVER HEELS?

Hopefully, I get to continue to be a part of telling stories that are fresh and original and poignant and inclusive. I hope to work in an industry that actually listened and actually did the work they promised they would do. Jenny and Sam have created a room that should serve as a model for how theater is made moving forward, so I'd also like to make more things with the two of them.

Thank you again, George! I look forward to meeting your Musidorus.