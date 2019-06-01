BWW Interview: Eric B. Anthony Tackles the World of the Wild West in Starlight Theatre's BRONCO BILLY

Are you lookin' to go back to the days of the Wild West? Then head on down to the Skylight Theatre In Los Angeles for a rowdy and riveting good time at Bronco Billy! This spirited and spectacular musical, based on the film starring and directed by Clint Eastwood, lassos audiences into the life of cowboy showman, Bronco Billy. BroadwayWorld's Maeve Riley had the chance to chat with the star of the show, Eric B. Anthony, who spoke about his journey as Bronco Billy, and how important being your true self is... both onstage and off.

You are the heart and soul of this show. Tell us about the story of Bronco Billy, and what it means to you.

Gary Grossman, the producing artistic director of Skylight, knew Chip Rosenblum, one of our composers. Chip worked with Dennis Hackin, the book writer of our show and the screenwriter of the Bronco Billy film that Clint Eastwood directed and starred in. Dennis also wrote a Bronco Billy novel. All these stories are based off the life story of Dennis' parents. Bronco Billy and Antoinette Lilly are based on his mother and father, who lived in Chicago and migrated to a ranch in Arizona. I am playing the role that Clint Eastwood made famous because of Dennis Hackin's daddy!

This story is about daring to dream, to believe, to love, and daring to find an identity within yourself that you can project to the world. That way, people receive you the way you want to be received. This musical also shows that family is who YOU choose to have in your life. You can be born into a family, and those people can be loving and supportive. If that is not the case, though, you can find your family in the world that you choose to be part of. Those people will stand beside you through thick and thin and help you fight for your dreams. Sometimes those dreams can even lead your chosen family to a destination that is full of excitement, promise, potential, and reward.

How does it feel to be originating a musical role in Los Angeles? How does it differ from the roles you originated on Broadway?

I'm particularly proud of the Skylight Theatre. In their thirty-five years of existence, this is their first musical that they're producing. Moving to LA from New York, I find that theatre is alive and thriving in this city. The difference lies within the attention, support, and, unfortunately, the value that is placed upon theatre from an industry perspective. A lot of theatre happens here. This is the second world premiere musical I've done in Los Angeles. I wish theatre was more of a supported entity here, and I wish the Los Angeles entertainment industry cared more about the shows that are being created in this city... Great theatre is happening, and great theatrical artists are working here in LA.

Something that Wild West filmmakers have continually ignored over time is the fact that one in four cowboys were black. How does it feel to be able to bring this accurate representation of black cowboys in America to the stage?

Living in America and being an African-American person, I recognize that we are quite often erased from this country's history. That's, unfortunately, the way that is it. When someone like me gets to be a voice and vessel for ancestors who came before, and to be able to pay homage to the lives that they lived, it's an honor.

The title of "cowboy" wouldn't exist if it weren't for black people who handled the horses and cattle. "Cowhands" was the name of the job, and "boy" was a term used to address black men who worked on farms and in fields. "Cowboy" is what they called black "cowhands". A "cowhand" doesn't sound as cool as a "cowboy," so "cowboy" eventually evolved into this heroic term.

There was a member of the cast who was enthusiastic about the choice to cast a black cowboy, but was curious as to what the motivation was behind this decision. I really feel that this musical isn't about the struggle of being a black cowboy. It's about family, self-identity, love, belief, and having the audacity and courage to give yourself the life that you want and envision. It just so happened that the casting and creative team had the vision to cast this African-American man in the role to tell this story. All of a sudden, it turned into this piece about everything I just said, and we get to see it through the eyes of a person that we forgot existed, because history told us we didn't. I'm so grateful for that. I'm definitely fighting for the culture in everything that I do, specifically in my artistic work. Growing up and not seeing images of black men who did more than rob, steal, kill, and sell drugs... I think it's my duty to be a face for every young African-American boy who will see my work or hear about what I did, and say, "Wow. I can do that."

What has your journey been like while becoming Bronco Billy?

From the very beginning, this process has been constantly evolving. I initially submitted for the character of Doc, because the breakdown called for an African-American man, and the other characters were open to all ethnicities. I submitted for Doc, even though I did feel that I was wrong for it age wise... but as an African-American man, I'm going to submit for the African-American roles. I sang and did the sides for Doc. I left, and right after I was asked to learn the sides to Billy. I hadn't seen the material before and had no attachment to the role, but I just wanted to go in and do good work. It's so important to do your best in those situations, because it's not always about that one job. It's about winning the room, and letting the team know that even though you might not be the right fit for the role, but that you're a talented actor. As an artist, I took charge of the short time I had in the room. I felt so good about that audition. I got a phone call saying they wanted me for Bronco Billy, and I said, "Great!"

I thought they were just talking about the show. Then, they said, "NO. They want you for the ROLE of Bronco Billy."

I was so excited. Once rehearsals started, we got the script and worked diligently to craft a story that we could be proud of when audiences came to see it. Everyone in the cast, crew, and creative team put their hearts and souls into making a beautiful piece of theatre that would matter in 2019.

What do you want audiences to walk away with after they see this show?

I'm inviting everyone to escape into joy and bliss for a few hours. I want everyone to hear the beautiful songs, watch this love led story, and transport themselves into a world where acceptance is the rule.

BRONCO BILLY - THE MUSICAL Skylight Theatre's first world premiere musical production. The new musical, based on the Warner Bros. film Bronco Billy, features a book by Dennis Hackin, lyrics and music by Chip Rosenbloom and John Torres, with additional lyrics by Michele Brourman. Hunter Birdwill direct. The limited engagement plays through June 30 at the Skylight Theatre, located at 1816 ½ North Vermont in Los Feliz, Ca. Tickets are now on sale now at http://www.SkylightTix.com.





