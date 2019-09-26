BWW Interview: Carla Cackowski Talks THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - A PENNY DREADFUL

Director Carla Cackowski is delighted to be making her Actors Co-op debut with this wonderfully ridiculous play. Recent credits include directing shows at The Second City (LA), Curious Comedy Theater (Portland, OR), and Stephnie Weir's one woman show, Vanona Ray at the Comedy Central Stage. She regularly tours around the world performing comedic improv with her two person show Orange Tuxedo. Recent tours include the Copenhagen International Improv Festival, the Vancouver International Improv Fest, and the Warsaw Improv Festival. Carla proudly serves on the Board of Directors at Kickstand Comedy, a non-profit theater that seeks to serve the needs of the community, providing programming and educational outreach that helps people laugh, connect, and thrive together. www.carlacackowski.com. She is about to open The Mystery of Irma Vep - A Penny Dreadful at Actors Co-op on October 4.

Describe for our readers the storyline of Irma Vep and any pertinent background information.

The Mystery of Irma Vep is a farce that was written and originally performed by Charles Ludlam. The bulk of the action takes place at Mandacrest Estate, the home of Lord Edgar and his new wife, Lady Enid. A maid named Jane and a groundskeeper called Nicodemus are some of the other colorful characters that inhabit this world. All are under the spell of Edgar's late wife, Irma Vep, whose portrait haunts them from above the fireplace. Vampires, werewolves, and even a quick stop in Egypt are some of the fun and unusual elements that spin our protagonists into a frenzy. In this play Ludlam has created a high-camp parody of horror films of the thirties and forties, as well as some other film and literary classics such as Hitchcock's Rebecca, Wuthering Heights, and the Victorian melodrama.

As I remember there are two actors who play many roles each. Talk about this and how it creates a farcical comedy.

Each of our actors plays a few characters throughout the play. They have quick changes as they run off the stage and then emerge as a different character in a different costume and wig on the other side of the stage. The frenetic energy of the entrances and exits creates amazing opportunities to tickle and delight the audience by quickly surprising them from moment to moment. I've always felt like the audience enjoys farce most when the action is moving at lightning speed. The audience should never get ahead of the bit, and the frantic pace with which the actors enter and exit in this show to perform their different roles really plays into that.

What are your challenges as director?

The real challenge directing this play is not getting too far lost in the logic of anything. Ultimately, this play is a farce. It's not slice of life or realism. Sometimes characters say or do things that completely negate something they said or did in the previous scene. And that's okay! Ludlam wrote this as a loving homage to these specific genres so he is heightening moments from these novels and films that delighted him. It doesn't always have to be rooted in logic. It just always has to be fun!

Timing is so important in carrying off a farce. Is it the most crucial element do you think?

Timing is crucial to carrying off a farce. When in doubt, I always remind myself, faster is funnier! But I think the challenge then becomes keeping up the pace while still allowing the emotion and relationships of the characters to take shape. Bits and goofs and running from one side of the stage to the other are hilarious but it has to be rooted in some emotion that the audience can relate to. So finding the balance between a character's point of view and comedic timing is the most crucial element to pulling off a farce. And often times the comedic timing is discovered because the actors are so firmly planted within their characters point of view.

Talk about your cast and how they must play very well off each other to make the play a success.

I know I'm bragging here but John Allee and Isaac Wade are both really brilliant actors! They come to each rehearsal with a strong sense of play and a treasure trove of hilarious ideas. They had never worked together before this play but have an easy chemistry and make each other laugh a lot. They're both incredibly physical and their ability to do dialects is Streep-ian! I feel lucky to work with them both and can't wait for the community to see what they've been creating together in rehearsals.

Without creating a spoiler alert, what is the funniest scene in the play? How do audiences usually react?

The Second Act takes place in Egypt. I was nervous about it when we began blocking. There aren't any props and very minimal set pieces. The day we blocked it the actors got up and started saying the lines and we created an invisible environment for them to physically move through and the choices were so broad and ridiculous that our stage manager and I couldn't stop laughing. So look for that Egypt scene after intermission and be prepared to guffaw!

Actors Co-op is known for some pretty great ensemble acting. This play should be a winner for them. Comment in detail!

Actors Co-op is consistently praised for their ensemble work. Though this play is only two actors, I think the that would apply here too. There are eight roles in this two man show and our actors are approaching each one as their "main" character. And what I mean by that is they're putting time and effort into creating multi-dimensional characters even though they could skate by with less in this farcical play. I think the specificity that they're bringing to the dynamics of all the relationships in the play, as well as the hard work of our dressers behind the scenes, really give the play the vibe of a full ensemble cast!

The Mystery of Irma Vep - A Penny Dreadful opens October 4 and plays through November 10. Fri/Sat 8 pm; Sun 2:30 pm; Two Saturday Matinees have been added on October 12 and 19 at 2: 30 pm. Actors Co-op CrossleyTheatre (Hollywood).

Visit the link below for more info and to purchase tix:

www.actorsco-op.org