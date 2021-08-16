BWW Feature: VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE by Kentwood Players Opens 9/17

During the past year's shutdown, Kentwood Players has been diligently working on significant repairs, renovations, and upgrades to the Westchester Playhouse. This work, along with new protocols, ensures the comfort, well-being, and safety of our patrons as they return to live indoor theater again at our over 60-year-old gem. Improvements include a new CDC compliant and NEBB certified air balanced HVAC system with MERV-13 filters and BiPolar Ionization installed throughout the building, new floors and improved ventilation in bathrooms, a resurfaced roof with new gutters and downspouts, upgraded electrical and lighting, and a welcome remodel to the upstairs Green Room rehearsal hall, dressing rooms and backstage area.

Sonia manages to upstage Masha's Snow White costume. (from left) Valerie Sullivan (Sonia), Chris Morrison (Vanya), Sarilee Kahn (Masha) and Giovanni Navarro (Spike). Taken inside the newly refurbished Westchester Playhouse by Gloria Luz Estela Ramirez-Plunkett

Want to find out more about all the upgrades that have taken place? The public is invited to an Open House on the front patio of the "new" Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Los Angeles, CA 90045, on Saturday, September 11, to meet members of the Board of Directors and various committees who will be on hand to share exciting news about the facility's upgrades, past and upcoming productions, and offer visitors the opportunity to purchase tickets at our box office. Please note: Everyone (adults and children over 12) who enters the Westchester Playhouse building must wear a face mask and needs to be prepared to show proof of vaccination.

And now the BIG NEWS! Kentwood Players, one of the longest continuously operating Los Angeles theater groups, is pleased to announce the re-opening of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, a comedy by Christopher Durang, on Friday, September 17 and continuing through Sunday, October 10, 2021 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm.

The Kentwood Players cast of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" features (from left) Chris Morrison (Vanya), Valerie Sullivan (Sonia), Sarilee Kahn (Masha) and Giovanni Navarro (Spike), dressed for a costume party. Photo credit: Gloria Luz Estela Ramirez-Plunkett

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE performances take place at the newly upgraded Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Los Angeles, CA 90045. Originally slated to open in March 2020, the cast has been rehearsing virtually since the shutdown began immediately after their final dress rehearsal, and is very excited to finally be back onstage!

This is a non-equity/all-volunteer production directed by Susan Stangl, produced by Alison Boole and Myron Klafter for Kentwood Players by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. The cast features Chris Morrison (Vanya), Valerie Sullivan (Sonia), Sarilee Kahn (Masha), Giovanni Navarro and Jeff Dewitt (Spike), Allison Reeves (Cassandra) and Isabella Petrini (Nina).

The siblings agree, "Our life is over. Let's cry some more." (from left) Sarilee Kahn (Masha), Chris Morrison (Vanya), Valerie Sullivan (Sonia). Photo credit: Gloria Luz Estela Ramirez-Plunkett

Christopher Durang's hilarious comedy VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE received multiple theatrical honors, including the Tony Award for Best Play in 2013. Set in rural Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Vanya and his adopted sister Sonia live a quiet life in the farmhouse where they grew up and cared for their elderly parents, while mourning their lost dreams and missed opportunities. When their often-wrong, fortune-telling maid warns of impending dangers, and their movie star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with her young, sexy, boy toy, Spike, the family is launched into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, and a lot of broken mugs. With wit and absurdity, the toils and troubles of celebrity, social networking, and age combine into a laugh-out-loud comedy that will tickle your funny bone and stimulate your mind.

When things start to get complicated, Vanya suggests, "Oh my sisters, let's go to Moscow."

(from left) Valerie Sullivan (Sonia), Sarilee Kahn (Masha), Chris Morrison (Vanya). Photo credit: Gloria Luz Estela Ramirez-Plunkett

A total of 16 performances will take place over the four-weekend run on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm. Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors and students. To purchase tickets, please email the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or call (310) 645-5156, preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. Please note our box office gets a large number of calls and all voicemail messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. For group ticket sales of 10 or more, please call the box office for group rates. Available tickets will be sold at the box office beginning a half hour prior to each performance.

Please note: Everyone (adults and children over 12) who enters the Westchester Playhouse building must wear a face mask and needs to be prepared to show proof of vaccination.

After so many twists and turns, Masha finally realizes, "My roots are here - with you two."

(from left) Chris Morrison (Vanya), Sarilee Kahn (Masha), Valerie Sullivan (Sonia). Photo credit: Gloria Luz Estela Ramirez-Plunkett

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and You Tube.

To meet the VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE production team and learn more about Kentwood Players, the public is invited to attend our general membership meetings, which are free and held on Zoom on the third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 pm at the Westchester Playhouse located two blocks west of the San Diego Freeway and two blocks north of Manchester at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045.

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE art work credit: West Maatita

The following COVID-19 Safety Protocols will be observed at the Westchester Playhouse:

Pre-Show

All patrons are requested to wait outside until the house opens. However, those using the restroom may wait in line in the lobby, wearing a face mask

100% capacity is allowed

Everyone (adults and children over 12) who enters the Westchester Playhouse building needs to be prepared to show proof of vaccination.

All Customers will be required to wear a face mask when they enter the building and while in the theater during performances, regardless of vaccination status

No exceptions - If someone refuses to wear a mask then they will not be admitted and will be refunded any cost of ticket purchased

Intermission

All patrons encouraged to wait on the outdoor front patio at intermission

Pre-packaged refreshments will be available on the front patio hospitality table, hosted by a Kentwood Players member. Donations for items accepted in cash or by Venmo.

Only patrons using the restrooms should be in the lobby unless they are re-entering the theater. Masks required.

After the show

Optional cast meet and greet will take place on the outdoor front patio

Cleaning between shows

All seat arm rests will be cleaned before every show

All surfaces in restrooms, lobby and box office (including door knobs, handles etc.) will be cleaned between every performance.

Hand sanitizer will be available in the lobby.

Cast/Crew/Board/Members/Employees/Patrons

Everyone (adults and children over 12) who enters the Westchester Playhouse building needs to be prepared to show proof of vaccination.

Kentwood Players 2021-22 Season includes the following productions :

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - September 17 - October 10, 2021

ALL TOGETHER NOW - A Special One-Weekend Musical Event - November 12 - November 14, 2021

THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS SHOW (ABRIDGED) - December 3 - December 19, 2021

NATIVE GARDENS - January 21 - February 13. 2022

CLUE - The Play, Based on the Motion Picture - March 18 - April 10, 2022

FUN HOME, The Musical - May 13 - June 12, 2022

Neil Simon's LAUGHTER ON THE 23rd FLOOR - July 22 - August 14, 2022

NIGHT WATCH - September 16 - October 9, 2022

9 TO 5, The Musical - November 11 - December 11, 2022