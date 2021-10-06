BWW Feature: THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS SHOW (ABRIDGED) Auditions at Westchester Playhouse

Kentwood Players will hold open auditions The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged), a holiday comedy revue by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, on Saturday, October 16th from 11am to 2pm and Monday, October 18th from 7pm to 9pm. Callbacks will be held on Thursday, October 21st at 7pm by appointment only. This is a non-equity/non-paid production directed by Alison Boole, with Assistant Director Jeremy Palmer, for Kentwood Players by special arrangement with Broadway Publishing Inc.

Auditions will be held in person at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045 with rehearsals to begin on Saturday, October 23rd. Show run dates are December 3rd to December 19th, 2021, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.

Please note: **All those auditioning must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask while inside the building (masks may be removed when onstage).**

Seeking: Actors of any age, gender and ethnicity. This show takes place at the St. Everybody's Non-Denominational Universalist Church's Multicultural Interfaith Holiday Variety Show and Christmas Pageant. The director would like the performers in this show to be representative of multiple cultures, faiths and genders. The show calls for 3 performers, however the director intends to double cast the roles. For auditions, please prepare a 1-minute comedic monologue. Those auditioning may also be asked to sing a holiday song of their choosing a cappella and take part in improvisational exercises.

Those auditioning are asked to please bring a current headshot and resume as well as your calendar as a rehearsal schedule will be posted at auditions and you will be asked to note any conflicts. If you have any questions or concerns, please send an email to auditions@kentwoodplayers.org

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.