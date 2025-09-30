BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS Gala Benefit For All Roads Theatre Company Set For November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All Roads Theatre Company has announced its second annual benefit gala, Broadway Showstoppers, starring Michael Feinstein, Joely Fisher, Dermot Mulroney, and John Stamos on Saturday, November 22, at 8pm, at the Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

Directed and choreographed by Scott Thompson with Fred Barton conducting the 18-piece ARTCO orchestra, the song and dance celebration will also star (in alphabetical order) Marsha Bagwell (The Pirates of Penzance, Chicago), Benai Boyd (Big Little Lies), Kay Cole (A Chorus Line), Misty Cotton (Miss Saigon), two-time Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star, Flying Over Sunset), Jason Graae (Ragtime, Wicked), Tyler Hanes (Oklahoma!, Sweet Charity, A Chorus Line), Leo Manzari (Maurice Hines is Tappin' Thru Life), Kerry O'Malley (Into the Woods, White Christmas), Madison Claire Parks (Wicked), Jenna Lea Rosen (ARTCO's Mack & Mabel), James Snyder (Cry-Baby), Diane Vincent (Nuttin' But Hutton), and Tony Award nominee Lauren Worsham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder).



Broadway Showstoppers will also feature a special performance from ARTCO's pre-professional training program for kids, The ARTCO All-Stars, an extraordinarily talented company of 24 of LA's most gifted young performers. Along with Thompson and Barton, the event production staff includes Jeremiah Peay (producer/managing director), Charlotte Scally (associate choreographer), Robert Levinstein (production stage manager), Joy Bodin Pacifici (production assistant), Rona Ebert (key art), and Stephen Michael (social media/video content).



All Roads Theatre Company, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is LA's newest Equity professional theatre company. Its mission is producing plays, musicals, concerts, and new works in venues of all sizes in the Los Angeles area and beyond. ARTCO is also dedicated to providing educational outreach, arts training, and theatre appreciation for students of all ages through classes, workshops, performance opportunities, and interactive experiences relating to the company's productions.



Making its debut in February 2024 with a sold-out production of the Jerry Herman/Michael Stewart musical Mack & Mabel starring Dermot Mulroney, Jenna Lea Rosen, and Caroline O'Connor, ARTCO then presented its first Broadway Showstoppers benefit and, earlier this year, One For My Baby, a world premiere musical starring Broadway's Lana Gordon and Luba Mason that will soon be seen in concert in London's West End.



Looking forward to 2026, ARTCO will be presenting the Stephen Sondheim/Arthur Laurents cult musical Anyone Can Whistle at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood (April 24–May 3). International star Caroline O'Connor will head the cast.

