BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT. to Play Hollywood Fringe This Month

In "Boy Crazy Psycho Slut," a woman explores this throughout every stage of her life. 

Aug. 2, 2021  

Are we who we say we are? Or do others get to decide that for us? In "Boy Crazy Psycho Slut," a woman explores this throughout every stage of her life.

In this one-woman play, making its premiere at the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival, Jo Dellapina takes us on a journey from ages 5 to 50, in a show equal parts comedic and heart wrenching.

This show is meant for anyone who wonders who they are, enjoys pop culture, has sought love, has been a teenager, is worried about aging, or likes rodeo (you'll have to see it to understand).

Written, produced and acted by Jo Dellapina. Directed by Carol Becker.

Press preview: Monday, August 9 (Please reach out for comp tickets!) Shows: Friday, August 20, and Saturday, August 28.

All showtimes 8:30 pm.

Hudson Theatre Backstage, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7120


