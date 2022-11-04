BOB'S HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY Returns to Beverly Hills Playhouse Next Month
Performances run December 2 - 18, 2022.
For two & one-half decades, Bob's Holiday Office Party has earned a solid cult following with audiences and critics alike! Playwrights Joe Keyes and Rob Elk are proud to bring back the longest running Holiday hit, Bob's Holiday Office Party. Produced by Julian McMahon and Charlie Loventhal along with Elk and Keys. Now in their 25th year, the hilarious and irreverent comedy has become a vital part of every Christmas season in Los Angeles since 1995. Eleven performances will be at The Beverly Hills Playhouse, 254 S. Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills CA. 90211.
Tickets on sale: www.onstage411.com/BHOP (Fri & Sat 8pm and Sun 7:30pm)
Every year, insurance agent Bob Finhead's whacked out friends and clients stop by his small-town Iowa office for their annual holiday bash. The town mayor, the sheriff, the twin farmer sisters, the stoner, the town floozy and the pastor's wife have already RSVP'd for this year's event. But Bob has dreams of a bigger life and wants to escape their narrow-minded thinking. Will he be able to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional inventor and move to the big city, or will he come to realize how much he is the heart and soul of the town? Will any of this matter once the party starts, the bickering and fighting begins, and the drinks hit the floor?
The play is set in the office of insurance salesman Bob Finhead in Neuterburg, Iowa (population 382). Bob is carrying on a flirtation with the mayor's wife, while the mayor himself is busy accommodating a male houseguest.
Joe, the alcoholic town sheriff, is attracted to Brandy, the town party girl who is the twin sister of Carol, the minister's emotionally disturbed wife. There's one other set of twins in town, La Donna and La Voris Johnson, wealthy farmers who are proud members of the Neuterburg Tea Party.
The show is written by Joe Keyes and Rob Elk. Director Matt Roth's cast will once again include Elk & Keyes and the two are joined by returning cast members Mark Fite, Maile Flanagan, Michael Halpin, Judy Henneghan, Andrea Hutchman, Sirena Irwin, Johanna McKay & Pat Towne
All are veterans of Bob's madness.
