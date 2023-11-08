Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

BOB'S HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY Returns to Beverly Hills Playhouse

Performances run December 1 - 17, 2023.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 1 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Photo 4 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

BOB'S HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY Returns to Beverly Hills Playhouse

BOB'S HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY Returns to Beverly Hills Playhouse

For over two & one-half decades, Bob's Holiday Office Party has earned a solid cult following with audiences and critics alike!  Playwrights Joe Keyes and Rob Elk are proud to bring back the longest running Holiday hit, Bob's Holiday Office Party.  Produced by Julian McMahon and Charlie Loventhal along with Elk and Keyes.  Now in their 26th year, the hilarious and irreverent comedy has become a vital part of every Christmas season in Los Angeles since 1995.  Nine performances will be at Beverly Hills Playhouse, 254 S. Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills CA. 90211.

Tickets on sale: Click Here (Fri & Sat 8pm and Sun 7 pm)

 

”How much do I love Bob's Holiday Office Party? I keep going back for the big laughs and surprises. I've seen the show more than a dozen times over the years, and I'm always blown away by the brilliantly funny cast, the hilarious and moving story, and the constant variety of spur-of-the-moment comic improvisations. Each performance feels like a crazy miracle unfolding before your eyes. Everyone I've taken to see the show has loved it too! “  Long-time fan and creator of the Simpson's -- Matt Groening 

 

 

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every year, insurance agent Bob Finhead's whacked out friends and clients stop by his small-town Iowa office for their annual holiday bash. The town mayor, the sheriff, the twin farmer sisters, the stoner, the town floozy and the pastor's wife have already RSVP'd for this year's event. But Bob has dreams of a bigger life and wants to escape their narrow-minded thinking. Will he be able to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional inventor and move to the big city, or will he come to realize how much he is the heart and soul of the town? Will any of this matter once the party starts, the bickering and fighting begins, and the drinks hit the floor?

 

The play is set in the office of insurance salesman Bob Finhead in Neuterburg, Iowa (population 382).  Bob is carrying on a flirtation with the mayor's wife, while the mayor himself is busy accommodating a male houseguest.

 

Joe, the alcoholic town sheriff, is attracted to Brandy, the town party girl who is the twin sister of Carol, the minister's emotionally disturbed wife. There's one other set of twins in town, La Donna and La Voris Johnson, wealthy farmers who are proud members of the Neuterburg Tea Party.

 

The show is written by Joe Keyes and Rob Elk.  Director Matt Roth's cast will once again include Elk & Keyes and the two are joined by returning cast members Mark Fite, Judy Heneghan, Johanna McKay, Chloe Taylor (12/1 & 12/3), Peter Breitmayer (12/8-17), Andrea Hutchman, J.P. Manoux (12/1-3) Sirena Irwin, Johanna McKay & Pat Towne

 

All are veterans of Bob's madness.

 

The Beverly Hills Playhouse - 254 S. Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills CA. 90211.

December 1 - 17, 2023, performances on Friday & Saturday 8 pm and Sunday 7 pm

General admission $35 / VIP tickets $45.  Tickets on sale: Click Here 

Running time 90 minutes – No intermission

CONSUMER ADVISORY:  Suggested for audiences 16 or older.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Lineup of Star Magicians Set For Millennium Magic 2023 Photo
Lineup of Star Magicians Set For Millennium Magic 2023

Magic Castle magicians George Tovar and Jeanine Anderson host and perform at our extravaganza of magic and illusion, Millennium Magic 2023.

2
THE SECRET GARDEN, THE MUSICAL Returns To The Chance By Popular Demand This Holiday Season Photo
THE SECRET GARDEN, THE MUSICAL Returns To The Chance By Popular Demand This Holiday Season

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, has announced an encore presentation of “The Secret Garden, The Musical,” presented as part of Chance Theater's Holiday Literature Series. Adapted from the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, with book and lyrics by Marsha Norman, and music by Lucy Simon.

3
Hudson Theatre Works Presents SNOW WHITE AND THE 7 DWARFS Photo
Hudson Theatre Works Presents SNOW WHITE AND THE 7 DWARFS

Join Hudson Theatre Works for their production of 'SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS' by Maurice Berger. Don't miss this enchanting show on November 11th and 12th. Tickets are only $5.00 for children of all ages.

4
Interview: THE MANAGERs Kevin Bailey Effortlessly Managing His Multiple Roles Photo
Interview: THE MANAGER's Kevin Bailey Effortlessly Managing His Multiple Roles

The musical workshop of The Manager world premieres at The Bourbon Room November 13th and 14th. The real-life story of the six degrees of separation between Elvis, Colonel Tom Parker, Ricky Nelson and Louis Jay Pearlman is told through the original songs by Ben Susskind. Steve Josephson directs the cast of Kevin Baily, Ted Barton, Steve Josephson, Payson Lewis, Douglas Nottage, Marguerite MacIntyre, Jesse Corbin, Travis Nesbitt, Jesse JP Johnson, Christopher Messin, Cecily Gish and Melanie Au-Yeung. Kevin, who wears two hats in this production as producer and as Colonel Parker, managed to carve out some time to answer a few of my queries between his producing and rehearsing obligations for The Manager and his current stint as John Boehner role in 44.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular in Los Angeles The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular
Pasadena Playhouse (12/07-12/23)
Allan Harris - A Nat King Cole Christmas in Los Angeles Allan Harris - A Nat King Cole Christmas
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/13-12/14)
Mystic Pizza in Los Angeles Mystic Pizza
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (1/19-2/11)
The Queen's Cartoonists: Holiday Hurrah in Los Angeles The Queen's Cartoonists: Holiday Hurrah
Smothers Theatre (12/03-12/03)
The Harvest in Los Angeles The Harvest
The Count's Den (12/02-12/16)
Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution in Los Angeles Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution
P3 Theatre Company (3/04-12/02)
Reset in Los Angeles Reset
Moving Arts Theatre (10/26-11/20)CAST
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/23-3/23)
Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/16-4/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You