BOB'S HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY Returns December 5 To Atwater Village Theatre

For nearly two & one-half decades, Bob's Holiday Office Party has earned a solid cult following with audiences and critics alike! Playwrights Joe Keyes and Rob Elk are proud to bring back the longest running Holiday hit, Bob's Holiday Office Party. Now in their 24th year, the hilarious and irreverent comedy has become a vital part of every Christmas season in Los Angeles since 1995.

Eleven performances will be at The Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave. Los Angeles, CA. 90039. Tickets on sale: bobs24.brownpapertickets.com

Every year, insurance agent Bob Finhead's whacked out friends and clients stop by his small-town Iowa office for their annual holiday bash. The town mayor, the sheriff, the twin farmer sisters, the stoner, the town floozy and the pastor's wife have already RSVP'd for this year's event. But Bob has dreams of a bigger life and wants to escape their narrow-minded thinking. Will he be able to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional inventor and move to the big city, or will he come to realize how much he is the heart and soul of the town? Will any of this matter once the party starts, the bickering and fighting begins, and the drinks hit the floor?

The play is set in the office of insurance salesman Bob Finhead in Neuterburg, Iowa (population 382). Bob is carrying on a flirtation with the mayor's wife, while the mayor himself is busy accommodating a male houseguest.

Joe, the alcoholic town sheriff, is attracted to Brandy, the town party girl who is the twin sister of Carol, the minister's emotionally disturbed wife. There's one other set of twins in town, La Donna and La Voris Johnson, wealthy farmers who are proud members of the Neuterburg Tea Party.

Written by Joe Keyes and Rob Elk. Directed by Matt Roth.

Starring David Bauman*, Michael Bonnabel*, Cody Chappell*, Melissa Denton*, Rob Elk, Mark Fite*, Maile Flanagan*, Michael Halpin, Andrea Hutchman*, Sirena Irwin, Joe Keyes, Johanna McKay*, Mary Scheer*, and Justin Tanner.

All are veterans of Bob's madness.

*Alternating Cast Member

For more info and cast schedule visit www.bobsofficeparty.com. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039.





