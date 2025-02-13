BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND to Highlight Geffen Playhouse and Steppenwolf Production, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week's Bob Barth's One Night Stand on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream celebrates the best of theatre, featuring two must-see productions lighting up stages in Southern California.

The Geffen Playhouse, in collaboration with Chicago's renowned Steppenwolf Theatre Company, presents the delightfully chaotic farce Noises Off. This comedic masterpiece offers a behind-the-scenes look at the hilarity and disasters of putting on a play, making it a must-see for fans of live theatre.

Meanwhile, the Ensemble Theatre Company brings Shakespeare's iconic tragedy Hamlet to life at the New Vic in Santa Barbara. This fresh interpretation of the Bard's timeless tale of revenge and intrigue is sure to captivate audiences.

Also on the show, comedy legend Margaret Cho joins Bob to discuss her incredible 30-year career in stand-up and what it means to still push boundaries in today's comedy world.

On the film front, Renée Zellweger returns as Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, coming soon to Peacock.

On TV, Norman Lear's final series Clean Slate stars George Wallace and Laverne Cox in a heartfelt and humorous story of family and identity. Plus, the third season of the action-packed Reacher is streaming now on Prime Video, delivering over-the-top thrills and mystery.

Join us for an unforgettable night of theatre, comedy, film, and TV on Bob Barth's One Night Stand!

Listen LIVE here: https://wfmu.org/

Join THE PANIC ROOM and interact live: https://wfmu.org/playlists/shows/149135 (Click "Pop-up" to listen)

Missed the live broadcast? Catch the archives: https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1

