BMI Sponsors Free Family-Friendly Halloween Virtual Concerts Benefiting Education Through Music-Los Angeles

Hosted by Angel Velez, award-winning conductor and Education Through Music-Los Angeles Associate Board member.

Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) named as the presenting sponsor for Silent Films Live: Halloween UNcanceled. Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, BMI is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music.

Hosted by Angel Velez, award-winning conductor and Education Through Music-Los Angeles Associate Board member, this star-studded event brings together highly-acclaimed film, television, and visual media composers to reimagine new scores to classic silent films.

Enriching the silent film era theme, this virtual concert was filmed at both Cow on the Wall Studios and Bandrika Studios, a state-of-the-art facility custom-built to showcase Hollywood's original 1,500 pipe Wurlitzer organ. The pipe organ dates back to 1928 when it resided on the Fox Studios lot and was used in classic film scores including Journey to the Center of the Earth, Patton, and The Sound of Music, to name a few.

The October 30 virtual concert will feature six (6) silent films performed by the Hollywood Studio Chamber Orchestra, an ensemble of renown Los Angeles studio musicians, with a broadcast time at 7pm PDT and re-aired on October 31 at 1pm PDT. A virtual costume contest, pumpkin decorating contest, and coloring contest will also be part of this event, judged by film composer Christopher Young (Spider-Man), Suzanne Lloyd (granddaughter of silent film star Harold Lloyd), and George Cleveland (grandson of former President Grover Cleveland, first president to appear in a silent movie) and special appearances from actor Ed Helms (The Office), international violinist Joshua Bell, film composer Germaine Franco (Coco) and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti. Silent Films Live also released INSIDE LOOK, a brief history of the intersection of silent film and music, narrated by famed soundtrack producer Robert Townson, and made available as a free education resource to teachers. All proceeds raised from these free online concerts will go directly to support Education Through Music-Los Angeles.

Registration is free and more information is available at www.silentfilmslive.com.

Concert Program:

Nosferatu - original music by composer George S. Clinton (Austin Powers, Z-O-M-B-I-E-S)

The Phantom of the Opera - original music by composer Kevin Kiner (Narcos: Mexico, Star Wars: The Clone Wars)

Der Golem - original music by composer Nathan Barr (Hollywood, True Blood)

One Week - original music by composer Jeff Cardoni (L.A.'s Finest, Saved by the Bell)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde - original music by composer and trumpeter Arturo Sandoval (The Mule, Richard Jewell)

A Trip to the Moon - original music by composer/vocalist Lisbeth Scott (American Son, Tumble Leaf)

a??Proceeds from the event support ETM-LA's In-School Music Education Program, which provides comprehensive music education to at-risk schools in underserved communities across Los Angeles County.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You