BITTER, BOTHERED AND BEYOND Comes to Renberg Theatre in April

The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center has announced the return of the legendary Miss Coco Peru in her new solo show, Bitter, Bothered & Beyond. There will be three performances only at the Renberg Theatre on Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, at 8pm, and Sunday, May 1, at 7pm. General admission is $35, and tickets are available on www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by calling (323) 860-7300.

All covid guidelines in place at time of performance will be followed. Net proceeds from ticket sales benefit the full range of the Los Angeles LGBT Center's free and low-cost programs and services.



After everything that's been going on in the world, YouTube sensation Miss Coco Peru is ready to unleash her thoughts about the past, present, and future! Yes, this exhausted dinosaur of drag will not be holding anything back! Coco (aka Clinton Leupp) has been a household name in the LGBT community for more than 25 years. She got her start in the early '90s as a downtown favorite in the cabaret world of New York after she wrote, produced, directed, and starred in her first show, Miss Coco Peru in My Goddamn Cabaret, and has since enjoyed an expansive career, ranging from intimate cabaret stages in New York and LA, to television sets in millions of living rooms.

She has toured around the world and been in many cherished feature films (To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar; trick; the cult classic Girls Will Be Girls; and more), garnering multiple awards and nominations for her work. She has been seen on television in such shows as How I Met Your Mother, Arrested Development, and Will & Grace, among many others). Coco has also become a viral sensation on social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, where she has amassed nine million views.

Considered "the hostess with that something ... extra," Coco has received worldwide acclaim for her award-winning solo shows, as well as her remarkable series of tributes to great performers, Conversations with Coco, in which she conducted live career-retrospective interviews with such luminaries as Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Liza Minnelli, and the late Bea Arthur. Coco's long history of passionate activism, unflagging support of the LGBT community, and fierce dedication to AIDS-related charities earned her the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Board of Directors Award, which was presented to her by Zachary Quinto.



Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038. Free parking is available in the underground garage across the street at 1118 N. McCadden Place.