BIRDS AND THE CURIOSITY Comes to the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

The World Premiere of Birds and the Curiosity, co-written by Gefei Liu & Olivia Xing and co-Directed by Gefei Liu & Olivia Xing opens its nine performance run on Friday, June 9th at The Hudson Theatres Mainstage (6539 Santa Monica Blvd Hollywood, CA 90038) as part of the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival. This production is a family-friendly AAPI show. On Sunday, June 18 at 10:30 am there will be a special *performance where Asian American Pacific Islander Children and Teens are invited to the show for FREE.

Birds and the Curiosity is not a typical coming-of-age story, it creates a magical meet-up between two selves at different points in time: 9-year-old Zhigeng and adult Zhigeng. By depicting an adult’s re-tackling of formative memories from her early childhood, Liu and Xing’s play reflects on a child’s experience of joy, heartache, friendship, humiliation, loss, creative agency, family and talking hamsters. Becoming WHO U ARE by returning to WHO U WERE…

The script originally written in Chinese, and set in China, blends the unvarnished nature of childhood, the harsh reality of adult life, and the dream-like quality of memories by integrating dance, puppetry, and shadow play into the theatrical experience. The audience enters a kid’s imaginative, time-collapsing world.

The ensemble of nine POC cast members are diverse in a multiplicity of ways: race, gender, ethnicity, body type, and in-n-our orders. The majority of the production team are AAPI and BIPOC folks. As International Artists, they want to use this project to provide working opportunities for other International Artists and immigrants.

Run dates are FRI: June 9, 8:30 pm; June 16, 8:30 pm; June 23, 8:30 pm; SAT: June 10, 5:30 pm; June 17 2:00 pm;

June 24, 8:30 pm; SUN: June11, 2 pm; June 18, 10:30 am (*AAPI Kids Morning!) and June 25, at 2pm

Tickets are $28, Students with ID $22: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9656?embed=false&performance_id=21179&tab=performance