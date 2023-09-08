BATMAN Comes to Symphony Halls to Celebrate 35th Anniversary

Warner Bros. Pictures’ 1989 blockbuster film “Batman” is coming to symphony halls around the globe as part of its DC in Concert series. Celebrating the film’s 35th anniversary, the “Batman” tour kicks off January 2024 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater and stops in twelve U.S. cities before heading to Paris and London. Guests who attend will enjoy the film projected onto a larger-than-life screen while Danny Elfman’s iconic musical score is performed by a live orchestra. Visit www.DCFilmsinConcert.com for ticket information.

Released June 23, 1989, Warner Bros. Pictures’ DC Super Hero film “Batman” was the top grossing film that year and has remained a fan-favorite for more than three decades. The film was composer Danny Elfman’s first collaboration with director Tim Burton and the score was later nominated for a Grammy award. The “Batman Theme” has become an iconic piece, evoking the Caped Crusader for many generations.

“Hot on the heels of our success with our first DC in Concert tour, we are excited to bring the classic 1989 ‘Batman’ and its acclaimed score to diehard fans and new generations for the film’s 35th anniversary,” said Stephen Cook, President, TCG Entertainment. “We create an unforgettable concert experience and are proud of the added creativity the DC in Concert series offers audiences to make the night an epic event.”

Not your Grandma’s symphony, DC in Concert attendees enjoy an enhanced concert experience with spectacular stage lighting, post-event autographs, merchandise sales, and more. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite DC Super Hero. (Please note that “Batman” has a PG-13 rating and runs for approximately two hours.)

Tour Dates

1/13/24

Los Angeles, CA

Dolby Theater

1/19/24

Washington, DC

Warner Theater

1/20/24

Tampa, FL

Straz Center

1/21/24

Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theater

1/27/24

San Antonio, TX

Majestic Theater

2/2/24

Atlanta, GA

Cobb Energy Center

2/3/24

Conway, AR

Reynolds Hall

2/24/24

Flint, MI

Whiting Auditorium

3/2/24

Newark, NJ

NJPAC

3/9/24

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Hall

3/30/24

Portland, OR

Keller Auditorium

4/27/24

Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Music Hall

5/24/24

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex France

5/26/24

London, UK

Barbican Center

In “Batman,” The Dark Knight, defender of law and order in Gotham City, treads the shadow zone between right and wrong, fighting with only his skill in martial arts and his keenly honed mind to defend the innocent and to purge the memory of his parents’ brutal murder – always keeping his true identity as millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne a closely guarded secret.

The “Batman” concert is presented by MGP Live in select cities and is part of “DC In Concert,” a global touring film concert series featuring a live symphony orchestra performing, to picture, every note from fan-favorite blockbuster films starring DC Super Heroes. Pre-sale code sign up starts today (Sept. 8) and lasts through Sept. 13 when the pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time. General sale tickets will be available Sept. 15 starting 10 a.m. local time. Please visit www.DCFilmsinConcert.com to sign up, purchase tickets and learn more about concert dates in cities nationwide.